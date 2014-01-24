One Direction's Louis Tomlinson's Doncaster Rovers Debut Confirmed

24 January 2014, 10:45

Louis Tomlinson on stage

The 'What Makes You Beautiful' star was forced to rearrange the initial date of his performance due to injury.

One Direction star Louis Tomlinson's debut for Doncaster Rovers has been confirmed.

The 'Little Things' singer signed for the Championship side on a non-contract basis last summer and missed out on making his debut in September 2013 due to injury.

However, it's now been announced that he is likely to line-up for the reserves side in a match next month.

"We are very much looking forward to Louis making his Rovers debut and I know that he can't wait either," revealed chief executive of the club, Gavin Baldwin.

Following the cancellation of his match, the singer was also busy with the group as they continued their 'Take Me Home' world tour.

Baldwin added: "Louis has an incredibly busy schedule and we have been working hard with him to ensure we can get a date in his diary for the game. He is lifelong Rovers supporter and he comes to watch the team whenever he can, so it will be great for him to put on his Rovers shirt and make his debut for us."

He was last seen on the football field taking part in a charity match where he threw up on the side of the pitch and was involved in a crunching tackle with Aston Villa's Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10