One Direction Are The Highest Earning Celebs Of Last Year… Despite Being On Hiatus!

30 December 2016, 11:48

One Direction

You won’t believe how much the boys made in their year off!

Getting paid for having a year off working sounds like THE DREAM… particularly when you see how much One Direction earned last year during their hiatus!

This Girl Dealt With A Catfish Pretending To Be Liam Payne On Tinder In The BEST Way

One Direction have been named the highest earning European celebrities of 2016, raking in £90million last year despite not actually working as a band for the whole year. Jealous!

The boys topped the list despite spending the past 12 months on their solo projects outside of the band, and managed to make a huge £89.9millon in cash from the tail end of the One The Road Again tour as well as endorsements with Pepsi and Colgate.

Megastar Adele came third on the Forbes list, with earnings of £66million and Calvin Harris was in sixth place with a cool £51million of his own. Talk about a decent yearly salary!

Despite being on their break, 1D beat sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Novak Djokovic and rock legends The Rolling Stones and The Beatles’ Paul McCartney to lower positions on the table.

Europe’s Top 10 Highest Paid Celebrities Of 2016 are:

(Last year’s chart position in brackets)

  1. One Direction £90 million (1)
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo £72 million (2)
  3. Adele £66 million (-)
  4. Roger Federer £56 million (3)
  5. The Rolling Stones £54 million (7)
  6. Calvin Harris £51 million (4)
  7. Paul McCartney £46 million (10)
  8. Novak Djokovic £45.7 million (-)
  9. U2 £45 million (-)
  10. Gordon Ramsay £44 million (5)

Very impressive, boys! 

WATCH: Fans Think This Might Be The Moment Cheryl & Liam Payne First Started Dating

One Direction - 'History' (Official Music Video)

03:15

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Watch ALL The Live Performances From The Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Cheryl

Cheryl Shows Off An Even Bigger ‘Pregnancy Bump’ As She Visits Kimberley Walsh’s New Baby

Cheryl

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Briana Jungwirth and stepdad

Briana Jungwirth’s Stepdad Wants To Sue Fan Sites For Trolling Her & Freddie Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson

One Direction

Liam Payne Supported One Direction Bandmate Louis Tomlinson During His Mother’s Funeral

Louis Tomlinson

Niall Horan

Get Well Soon, Niall! 1D Star Niall Horan Has Been Struck Down Ill Before Christmas

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Harry Styles Justin Bieber Fur shearling coats

Harry Styles And Justin Bieber Have Seriously Annoyed People With Their Winter Coats
Liam Payne catfish

This Girl Dealt With A Catfish Pretending To Be Liam Payne On Tinder In The BEST Way
Niall Horan Watching Football

We Can't Help But Feel A Little Sorry For Niall Horan After 2016

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

2017 New Album Releases

The 30 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Louis Tomlinson baby Freddie

Freddie's Baby Album: 23 MUST-See Snaps Of Louis Tomlinson's Little Lad

Louis Tomlinson

2014 Liam Payne BT

Liam Payne’s INSANE Body Transformation: 17 Pics That'll Get You Hot Under The Collar