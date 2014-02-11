One Direction And Ellie Goulding Nominated For British Video At BRIT Awards 2014

11 February 2014, 08:42

Ellie Goulding performs in shorts

Naughty Boy, Calvin Harris and John Newman also make the shortlist for the latest prize at next week's ceremony.

Ellie Goulding has picked up a further two nominations at this year's BRIT Awards after the shortlist was announced for the British Video prize.

The names were announced via a special YouTube playlist from the BRITs – which sees her track 'Burn' as well as the Calvin Harris collaboration 'I Need Your Love' nominated.

One Direction's 'Best Song Ever', Naughty Boy's 'La La La' and John Newman's smash hit 'Love Me Again' make up the five videos on the shortlist.

The BRITs will also be offering something a little different at this year's show after it was revealed fans can vote for the winner via Twitter during the show. 

> Check Out The FULL LIST Of Nominations For The BRIT Awards 2014 

The live vote will open when the event kicks off on 19th February and it's the first time the British Video has featured at the show since 2002.

The last winner of the prize was So Solid Crew with '21 Seconds'. 

[[ This video has been removed ]]
Ellie Goulding - Burn on MUZU.TV.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl Liam baby

Cheryl Celebrates Her First Mother’s Day As She Moves Her Mum In To Help With The Baby

Cheryl

Liam Payne Baby Boy

Baby Payne Is Here! Cheryl And Liam Payne Confirm The Birth Of Their Son!

Cheryl

Liam Payne

The Internet Thinks That Liam Payne's Rollacoaster Magazine Cover Was Photoshopped To Remove His Nipples...

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Zayn and Gigi

Every Lyric From Zayn’s New Song 'Still Got Time' That Might Just Be About Gigi Hadid

ZAYN

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball

WATCH: It's Coming - Harry Styles Has Dropped The Coolest TV Advert For His Upcoming Single
Briana Jungwirth

Social Media Trolls Are Saying That Briana "Doesn't Deserve To Have Kids" After She Enjoyed A Night Out With Friends

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Zayn Malik Hair Transformations

Zayn Malik's Hair Transformations In 20 RIDICULOUSLY Hot Pictures

Zayn Malik

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10