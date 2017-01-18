Liam Payne’s Gonna Fly One Lucky Fan Out To Malibu For A Date – And It’s All For Charity!

18 January 2017, 14:48

Liam Payne

Isn’t this literally just the DREAM?!

We know he’s happily dating and expecting a baby with Cheryl, but imagine if we told you there was still a way you could get a date with Liam Payne? Well, there totally IS!

This Girl Dealt With A Catfish Pretending To Be Liam Payne On Tinder In The BEST Way

Liam’s raising money for the charity RED who are fighting for an end to AIDS to offer one lucky fan the chance to go on a date with him – and he’ll even fly you out to the USA for the honour!

Liam Payne Offers Fans A Chance To Win A Date With Him!

00:35

Payno took to Instagram to share a video message telling fans how to get involved – and the winner and a friend will get flown to Los Angeles, put up in a luxury hotel and get to hang out with the man himself.

Not only that, but they will get to go to a recording studio with Liam before being taken for lunch a celebrity favourite, Nobu, as well as getting to take home some signed merch. Well, this is just shaping up to be the best date ever, right?

  

Liam’s currently been splitting his time between London and LA while he’s working on his new album – so the lucky winner might even get to hear a sneak preview of a brand new track, too! Erm, we’re totally jealous. 

WATCH: Fans Think This Might Be The Moment Cheryl & Liam Payne First Started Dating

Liam Payne Winks At Cheryl Back In 2008!

01:04

