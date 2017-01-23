Liam Payne Barely Avoided A Terrifying Shooting At A Los Angeles Night Club!

23 January 2017, 18:19

Liam Payne 'I Am Bolt' - World Premiere

Luckily, it appears that there were no injuries.

The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood is a popular bar amongst celebrities, including One Direction's Liam Payne.

However, it's been reported that a gunman fired shots in the bar, the same night Liam and many others were there.

> Are Cheryl & Liam Payne Going To Move To Los Angeles Once Their Baby Is Born?!

TMZ reported that one man entered the bar using a fake ID, and fired shots in the car park later.

Apparently, those who had visited the club heard the shots from outside, and the police found a lot of used ammo when they appeared at the scene of the crime.

It's said that Liam Payne left the bar just 30 minutes after the incident, and no injuries have been reported yet, so we hope everyone is safe and well.

Liam Payne 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle BallPic: Getty

You May Also Like...

Liam And Cheryl Dancing Together At X Factor 2015 Final

00:31

Trending On Capital FM

Best Fans of 2017 Asset

From Mixers To Directioners, YOU Need To Vote To Prove You're Capital's Best Fans 2017!

Kendall Jenner and ASAP Rocky

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

One Direction News

See more One Direction News

Cheryl and Liam Payne Hollywood

Are Cheryl & Liam Payne Going To Move To Los Angeles Once Their Baby Is Born?!

Louis Tomlinson and Johannah Deakin

“She Told Me To Keep Going” Louis Tomlinson Talks About His Mum’s Death For The First Time

Louis Tomlinson

Liam Payne

Liam Payne’s Gonna Fly One Lucky Fan Out To Malibu For A Date – And It’s All For Charity!

One Direction Videos

See more One Direction Videos

Louis Tomlinson X Factor

Louis Tomlinson Opens Up About That Touching X Factor Performance After His Mum's Death

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson Freddie Tomlinson Birthday

WATCH: Briana Jungwirth & Louis Tomlinson Reunited For Freddie's Bday & It's Hella Cute

Louis Tomlinson

Steph Davis

WATCH: Steph Davis Posts A Video Of Her Dancing Around While In Labour – To Zayn’s Song!

One Direction Pictures

See more One Direction Pictures

Louis Tomlinson baby Freddie

25 Of The Most Adorable Freddie Tomlinson Photos To Celebrate His First Birthday

Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik Selfie Instagram

#HappyBirthdayZaynMalik! 24 Sultry Pics That Prove Zayn Has The PERFECT Pout!
2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017