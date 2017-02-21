Ed Sheeran Has Revealed New Details About Harry Styles' Solo Music & We're Even More Excited

21 February 2017, 17:18

Ed Sheeran Harry Styles

Hands up who is excited!

It’s the question that everyone wants to know the answer to: when are we getting solo music from Harry Styles?

Well it seems that one of his famous BFF’s may know the answer.

When Ed Sheeran was asked if he knew when Harry’s music would be released, he replied, “maybe”. Well, how coy of you, Ed.  

However, he did also comment that he has heard Harry’s new music and mentioned that “it’s great”… so that IS exciting. 

Fans have been speculating for some time as to when we can expect to receive solo music from Harry. He’s been busy filming his debut film, Dunkirk, which is due for release on 21st July this year. 

His fellow One Direction bandmates, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan have already released solo music and we’re a bit obsessed with their tunes. Liam Payne, however, is expected to become a dad any day now with rumours rife that his girlfriend, Cheryl, is pregnant with their first child. 

It’s all go for our favourite lads.

