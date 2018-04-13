Nicki Minaj Breaks Her Silence On Cardi B For The First Time During Rumoured Feud

Having released two brand new songs on what has been dubbed #NickiDay by fans, the rapper has also decided to speak out on the ongoing drama with fellow spitter Cardi B.

When it comes to the much-talked about feud between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, it seems there's a lot of mystery around the whole situation. Why are they upset with each other? How did this all start?

Well a lot of those rumours have been fuelled by Nicki's reluctance to speak out on the subject, but the 'Starships' star is back and has finally addressed the whole thing!

The pair have suggested that the whole beef between them is fan created and have denied on multiple occasions that lyrics they've written slamming people in songs were about one another.



The pair even sent each other positive tweets when Cardi's tune 'Bodak Yellow' became the first rap song by a female artist to top the Billboard chart since Lauryn Hill in the nineties.

Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it @iamcardib — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) September 25, 2017

Thank you!! This means sooo much coming from you!! https://t.co/vPGwFiBAiQ — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 25, 2017

Even when the pair appeared on 'Motorsport' together, alongside Migos, people were convinced there was drama under the surface and now Nicki Minaj has finally spoken out about the whole thing both on Twitter and in an interview.

It was claimed that Cardi had asked for Nicki's verse to be changed on 'Motorsport' and for Cardi's name to be removed from the verse, but in interviews Cardi then denied she knew anything about that.

Speaking to Beats1, Nicki explained, "That really, really hurt me because I fully supported her. And up until this recent interview she did, I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview."



"And I can just imagine how many girls wish sniff they could have been on a song with Nicki Minaj. And I’m not saying that in a cocky way but like *sniffs* Yikes. I’m saying it like, ‘The first thing out of your mouth when someone asks you about a Nicki Minaj feature is, ‘She changed her verse…she…’ It’s because of the Nicki Minaj hate train that she felt the comfortability to address me in that manner.”

She also took to Twitter to claim, 'How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse?'

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? #NickiDay #ChunLi — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

So what exactly is going on here then?

Is this all just a communication problem that could be sorted out with one simple conversation or is there way more to it than we even know?

