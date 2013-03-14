Nicki Minaj On Being Bullied In Her Youth: "Girls Made My Life A Living Hell!"

14 March 2013, 15:56

The 'Super Bass' rapper says she was teased for her accent while growing up in the US.

Nicki Minaj has revealed she suffered a lot of bullying during her childhood days and put up a "wall" as a way to deal with the abuse from other children.

The 'Freedom' rapper, who moved to the US early on in her younger days, says she found it "tough" growing up in school because she and her brother were often bullied for their accents.

"I went through a lot of bullying early on," Nicki reveals in the new issue of Elle magazine. "Girls made my life a living hell.

"We had come to America from a different country," the 'Beez In The Trap' star explained, regarding her move from Trinidad. 'My brother and I had accents. It was very tough.

"So I've always put up this wall, it was a self-defence mechanism growing up, because I was almost expecting people to attack me," she added. "And I still have it. It's sad."

Check out a picture of Nicki Minaj from her new Elle magazine shoot below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/Elle):

The 'Starships' rapper is currently serving as a judge on American Idol, where she was notably 13 minutes late for the live shows this week due to traffic problems.

View Nicki Minaj's full Elle cover below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/Elle):

Nicki Minaj is also working on new material at present, and was seen out on a shoot for a brand new music video this week.

Watch a playlist of Nicki Minaj's music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Nicki Minaj Music

See more Nicki Minaj Music

Nicki Minaj News

See more Nicki Minaj News

Roman Kemp Justin Bieber and David Guetta

WATCH: OMG. Did David Guetta Just Confirm That Rumoured Justin Bieber Collab?

David Guetta

Ed Sheeran Drake Nicki Minaj

Drake & Nicki Minaj Are Ready To Put Ed Sheeran's No.1 Reign To A Screeching Halt
Iggy Azalea Nicki Minaj Anaconda

Nicki Minaj Fans Are Furious At Iggy Azalea After She 'Copied' THAT 'Anaconda' Cover Art

Iggy Azalea

Nicki Minaj Videos

See more Nicki Minaj Videos

Jason Derulo & Nicki Minaj - Swalla

Jason Derulo feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign - 'Swalla'

Jason Derulo

Nicki Minaj pregnant

Is Nicki Minaj Pregnant? She’s Got Everyone Confused With This Bump Picture She Posted

Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill

Meek Mill Threw Shade At Nicki Minaj After Their Split With The Worst Comeback In History

Nicki Minaj Pictures

See more Nicki Minaj Pictures

Nicki Minaj

#HappyBirthdayNickiMinaj - The Rap Star's 23 MOST Dramatic Fashion Moments!

Fashion Face Off: Nicki Minaj V. Lady Gaga

Fashion Face Off: Nicki Minaj V. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj a the MTV Video music awards 2010

Ten Ways To Master The MANY Faces Of Nicki Minaj