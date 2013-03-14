Nicki Minaj On Being Bullied In Her Youth: "Girls Made My Life A Living Hell!"

The 'Super Bass' rapper says she was teased for her accent while growing up in the US.

Nicki Minaj has revealed she suffered a lot of bullying during her childhood days and put up a "wall" as a way to deal with the abuse from other children.

The 'Freedom' rapper, who moved to the US early on in her younger days, says she found it "tough" growing up in school because she and her brother were often bullied for their accents.

"I went through a lot of bullying early on," Nicki reveals in the new issue of Elle magazine. "Girls made my life a living hell.

"We had come to America from a different country," the 'Beez In The Trap' star explained, regarding her move from Trinidad. 'My brother and I had accents. It was very tough.

"So I've always put up this wall, it was a self-defence mechanism growing up, because I was almost expecting people to attack me," she added. "And I still have it. It's sad."

Check out a picture of Nicki Minaj from her new Elle magazine shoot below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/Elle):

The 'Starships' rapper is currently serving as a judge on American Idol, where she was notably 13 minutes late for the live shows this week due to traffic problems.

View Nicki Minaj's full Elle cover below (Credit: Thomas Whiteside/Elle):

Nicki Minaj is also working on new material at present, and was seen out on a shoot for a brand new music video this week.

Watch a playlist of Nicki Minaj's music videos below:

[[ This video has been removed ]]



