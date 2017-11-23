Miley Cyrus Has Posted A Pic Showing Her Bump & People Are Freaking Out About Her ‘Baby’

Miley showed off her tummy in a Thanksgiving post.

Miley Cyrus just set the internet into a bit of a frenzy thanks to her latest Instagram post… she showed off a newly rounded tum on Thanksgiving!

While Miley attributed the new ‘bump’ to her vegan tofurkey dinner in the caption, fans were quick to assume that it was actually the first sign of a baby bump instead.

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) onNov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

They took to Twitter to express their surprise at Miley’s ‘announcement’:

PREGNANT????? MILEY WTF — lorem-na (@uaintheironman) November 23, 2017

I thought the same — Joana Oliveira (@JoanaOl1ve1ra) November 23, 2017

She does ... ahh I hope she is — Ciara Giannoccaro (@Ci_Giannoccaro) November 23, 2017

Selena & Justin are back together & Miley may be pregnant with Liam’s baby... 2017 was a good year in my book — Nicole Gorka (@Nicoley_g) November 23, 2017

if miley is pregnant i will really cry forever, i love miley so much — bby V (@VivaLaVange) November 23, 2017

Miley looks so pregnant here. Like, is that a baby bump we see here? — junior (@juniorgrauballe) November 23, 2017

Until we hear otherwise, we’re believing Miley that this is in fact a food baby rather than her and Liam Hemsworth’s first child – though how ridiculously beautiful would their baby be?!