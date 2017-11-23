Miley Cyrus Has Posted A Pic Showing Her Bump & People Are Freaking Out About Her ‘Baby’

23 November 2017, 15:34

Miley Cyrus Baby bump

Miley showed off her tummy in a Thanksgiving post.

Miley Cyrus just set the internet into a bit of a frenzy thanks to her latest Instagram post… she showed off a newly rounded tum on Thanksgiving!

While Miley attributed the new ‘bump’ to her vegan tofurkey dinner in the caption, fans were quick to assume that it was actually the first sign of a baby bump instead.

 

So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) onNov 22, 2017 at 7:48pm PST

They took to Twitter to express their surprise at Miley’s ‘announcement’:

Until we hear otherwise, we’re believing Miley that this is in fact a food baby rather than her and Liam Hemsworth’s first child – though how ridiculously beautiful would their baby be?! 

