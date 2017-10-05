Miley Cyrus Reveals That She Has "Little Spies" When Liam Hemsworth Is Filming With Attractive Co-Stars

We're still not 100% sure what 'little spies' means...

Everyone may know that Liam Hemsworth is engaged with Miley Cyrus and so, would stay well clear of any romantic advances, but that doesn’t stop Miley from getting nervous.

Like most girls, she’s fully aware that her boyfriend is a bit of a hearthrob and she’s recently admitted that she worries when Liam is cast opposite attractive co-stars in films.

Speaking on Howard Stern, she revealed that “I get that little butterfly in my stomach. I know me and I know what our relationship is, so anyone’s gonna feel like… it’s f**king abnormal, I think, but my life is abnormal”.

She continued that she has “my little spies. So I don’t always have to be there”… whatever that means.

However, she did tell a hilarious story about when the pair split up.

“When we broke up, he wanted to get away from me”, she candidly revealed. When the pair went their separate ways, Liam bought a house in Malibu but little did he know that it was the same house Miley recorded her first album in.



“The person hid all the plaques in the garage so he would still buy the house. So then he went to move in and he was like, “F**k! I cannot get away”.

Amazing. Even the estate agent was wanting them to be together.

