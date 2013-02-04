Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Feat. Wanz - 'Thrift Shop' (Official Video)

The American rapper goes thrift shopping in the music video for his worldwide hit single.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis go shopping for some bargains in the music video for their international hit single 'Thrift Shop'.

The American rapper and producer Ryan both feature in the popular video, which currently has almost 80 million views, as they shop for vintage clothes and go clubbing to show off their wares.

The video opens with both Macklemore and Ryan emerging alongside a huge group of other thrift shoppers wearing a variety of over the top clothes while travelling around on scooters and children's bikes.

The 'Thrift Shop' video also sees various people miming along to the song's chorus, performed in the song by singer Wanz.

The track recently reached number one on the Vodafone Big Top 40.

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis have achieved huge success with the single, which features on their joint 2012 album 'The Heist'.

Watch the music video for Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' 'Thrift Shop' below:

(Warning: this video contains language that some viewers may find offensive.)

[[ This video has been removed ]]