Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Named Most Successful Songwriters Of 2013

11 February 2014, 11:35

Ryan Lewis and Macklemore at the Grammy Awards 201

The stars top a new poll based on the sales of some of their biggest singles.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis have been named as the most successful songwriters of 2013 in the UK.

A new study, conducted by Music Week magazine, noted the success of their hit singles' Thrift Shop', 'Can't Hold Us' and 'Same Love'.

The pair beat the likes of Pharrell – who came in second following the success of 'Blurred Lines' and 'Get Lucky'.

"Macklemore and Ryan Lewis were virtually unknown in the UK at the beginning of 2013, so it is quite some feat they finished as the year's most successful hit songwriters," said Paul Williams, the head of business analysis with Music Week.

"Their victory was bad luck on Pharrell Williams who had his hand in three No.1 singles last year, but as he shared the writing on 'Blurred Lines' and 'Get Lucky' with others ended up with a lower score."

Bruno Mars came in third spot with OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder a further place down.

The top five was rounded off by Passenger star Mike Rosenberg thanks to his single 'Let Her Go'.

It's the latest accolade bestowed upon Macklemore & Ryan Lewis following their recent triumphs at the Grammy Awards - where they took home four prizes.

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Music

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Music

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis News

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis News

Idris Elba 'Dance Off' Music Video

WATCH: Reckon You Could Beat Idris Elba In A Dance-Off? Now's Your Chance
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis 2015

LISTEN: Macklemore's New Album Tracklist Confirms Ed Sheeran Song Collaboration
Coldplay 2015

American Music Awards 2015 Performers: Coldplay & Macklemore Join 1D On The Bill!

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Videos

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Videos

Macklemore Ryan Lewis Kevin Video

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Leon Bridges - 'Kevin'

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis 2015

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Announce NEW 2016 UK Tour Dates - Find Out How To Get Tickets!
Macklemore Downtown Music Video

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 'Downtown'

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Pictures

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform live in Los Angele

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Perform Live In LA

Macklemore - 'Thrift Shop'

A Step By Step Guide To Thrift Shopping Like Macklemore