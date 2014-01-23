Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Bookies Favourite For Album Of The Year At Grammy Awards 2014

The duo's effort 'The Heist' is tipped to take the top prize at this weekend's ceremony.

The latest odds from the bookmakers predict Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will win Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards 2014.

The duo's debut record will go up against the likes of Taylor Swift and Daft Punk but has been put at odds of 4/5 with Paddy Power.

At 12/1, Sara Bareilles is the outsider with Kendrick Lamar at 11/2 also.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are also looking likely to win the Best New Artist.

Check out the latest odds for the Grammys 2014 below:

Album Of The Year

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – 'The Heist' 4/5

Daft Punk – 'Random Access Memories' 11/4

Taylor Swift – 'Red' 4/1

Kendrick Lamar – 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City' 11/2

Sara Bareilles – 'The Blessed Unrest' 12/1

Record Of The Year

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – 'Get Lucky' 11/10

Lorde – 'Royals' 5/4

Imagine Dragons – 'Radioactive' 13/2

Bruno Mars – 'Locked Out of Heaven' 7/1

Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – 'Blurred Lines' 12/1

Song Of The Year

Lorde – 'Royals' 10/11

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert – 'Same Love' 5/2

Pink feat. Nate Reuss – 'Just Give Me a Reason' 4/1

Bruno Mars – 'Locked Out of Heaven' 11/2

Katy Perry – ''Roar' 10/1

Best New Artist