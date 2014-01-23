Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Bookies Favourite For Album Of The Year At Grammy Awards 2014

Now Playing
23 January 2014
The duo's effort 'The Heist' is tipped to take the top prize at this weekend's ceremony.
The latest odds from the bookmakers predict Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will win Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards 2014.
The duo's debut record will go up against the likes of Taylor Swift and Daft Punk but has been put at odds of 4/5 with Paddy Power.
At 12/1, Sara Bareilles is the outsider with Kendrick Lamar at 11/2 also.
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are also looking likely to win the Best New Artist.
Check out the latest odds for the Grammys 2014 below:
