Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Bookies Favourite For Album Of The Year At Grammy Awards 2014

23 January 2014, 12:24

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

The duo's effort 'The Heist' is tipped to take the top prize at this weekend's ceremony.

The latest odds from the bookmakers predict Macklemore & Ryan Lewis will win Album Of The Year at the Grammy Awards 2014.

The duo's debut record will go up against the likes of Taylor Swift and Daft Punk but has been put at odds of 4/5 with Paddy Power.

At 12/1, Sara Bareilles is the outsider with Kendrick Lamar at 11/2 also.

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are also looking likely to win the Best New Artist.

Check out the latest odds for the Grammys 2014 below:

Album Of The Year

  • Macklemore & Ryan Lewis – 'The Heist' 4/5
  • Daft Punk – 'Random Access Memories' 11/4
  • Taylor Swift – 'Red' 4/1
  • Kendrick Lamar – 'Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City' 11/2
  • Sara Bareilles – 'The Blessed Unrest' 12/1

Record Of The Year

  • Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams – 'Get Lucky' 11/10
  • Lorde – 'Royals' 5/4
  • Imagine Dragons – 'Radioactive' 13/2
  • Bruno Mars – 'Locked Out of Heaven' 7/1
  • Robin Thicke feat. Pharrell Williams & T.I. – 'Blurred Lines' 12/1

Song Of The Year

  • Lorde – 'Royals' 10/11
  • Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Mary Lambert – 'Same Love' 5/2
  • Pink feat. Nate Reuss – 'Just Give Me a Reason' 4/1
  • Bruno Mars – 'Locked Out of Heaven' 11/2
  • Katy Perry – ''Roar' 10/1

Best New Artist

  • Macklemore & Ryan Lewis 1/4
  • Kendrick Lamar 6/1
  • Kacey Musgraves 13/2
  • Ed Sheeran 9/1
  • James Blake 11/1

Trending On Capital FM

Siri

If Someone Tells You To Say 108 To Siri, Do Not Do It! Here's The Dangerous Reason Why...

Brooklyn and David Beckham suit up

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Music

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Music

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis News

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis News

Idris Elba 'Dance Off' Music Video

WATCH: Reckon You Could Beat Idris Elba In A Dance-Off? Now's Your Chance
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis 2015

LISTEN: Macklemore's New Album Tracklist Confirms Ed Sheeran Song Collaboration
Coldplay 2015

American Music Awards 2015 Performers: Coldplay & Macklemore Join 1D On The Bill!

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Videos

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Videos

Macklemore Ryan Lewis Kevin Video

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis feat. Leon Bridges - 'Kevin'

Macklemore and Ryan Lewis 2015

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Announce NEW 2016 UK Tour Dates - Find Out How To Get Tickets!
Macklemore Downtown Music Video

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 'Downtown'

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Pictures

See more Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Pictures

Camila Cabello real name

Pop Stars' Real Names: 48 Music Icons' REAL Identities Revealed
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform live in Los Angele

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Perform Live In LA

Macklemore - 'Thrift Shop'

A Step By Step Guide To Thrift Shopping Like Macklemore