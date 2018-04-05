When Is Louis Tomlinson Debut Solo Album Coming Out? Everything We Know About Album Title, Release Date, Songs & More

5 April 2018, 13:10

Louis Tomlinson Debut Solo Album

Louis has released solo singles 'Just Hold On', 'Back To You' and 'Miss You' since One Direction went on hiatus, but when can when can we expect a full album?

It seems like we've been waiting forever... but Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album could be coming out very soon.

As it stands, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are the only One Direction members that haven't released a solo album yet.

> Liam Payne Reveals Bear Wont Be On His Album But Will On Cheryl's Record

Fans have been tweeting the singer asking when they can expect the album to drop.

Louis has been working hard in the studio for months so here's everything we know about the solo project...

Credit: GIPHY

When Is The Album Release Date?

The album is rumoured to be arriving this summer.

In February 2018, one of Louis' Twitter followers asked: "will we get the album in the first half of the year?"

Louis responded saying: "It's what I'm aiming for :)"

We know Louis is just as excited to get the album out as we are to hear it!

What Is The Album Title?

Alright, we'll be honest... we're not too sure on this one.

Louis hasn't given anything away about the album's title just yet - but we'll update you when he does!

 

A post shared by Louis Tomlinson (@louist91) onJul 22, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

What Songs Are On The Album?

Louis hasn't confirmed what the album's tracklist will be, however he has posted a few clues about the songs on Twitter.

In February 2018, Louis tweeted: "'Took some time cos I've ran out of energy of playing someone I've heard I'm supposed to be '"

Louis confirmed this was from a lyric from a new song but responded to a fan question saying it wasn't the next single.

It's also a pretty big hint about why the album's taken longer than expected, if the singer is going for a different sound to One Direction.

Whatever the tracklist is, it looks like it could be a long one. The singer has joked on Twitter that he wants to give fans value for money!

Will 'Just Hold On' And 'Back To You' Be On The Album?

We're not sure on this but 'Back To You' is likely to be on the album, as is latest single 'Miss You'.

Both album covers are in a similar style, suggesting they're all part of the same project.

'Just Hold On' is a less likely bet as it was released over a year ago now and, given it was a dance track with Steve Aoki, perhaps doesn't fit the vibe that Louis is going for on his debut album.

Whenever Louis is ready to release his debut solo album, we're sure it'll be worth the wait!

> To Stay Updated With The Latest On Louis' Album - Download Our New App!

Whilst you're here, Louis revealed what Niall thought the first time he heard 'Back To You'...

