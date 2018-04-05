When Is Louis Tomlinson Debut Solo Album Coming Out? Everything We Know About Album Title, Release Date, Songs & More

Louis has released solo singles 'Just Hold On', 'Back To You' and 'Miss You' since One Direction went on hiatus, but when can when can we expect a full album?

It seems like we've been waiting forever... but Louis Tomlinson's debut solo album could be coming out very soon.

As it stands, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne are the only One Direction members that haven't released a solo album yet.

Fans have been tweeting the singer asking when they can expect the album to drop.

Louis has been working hard in the studio for months so here's everything we know about the solo project...

When Is The Album Release Date?

The album is rumoured to be arriving this summer.

In February 2018, one of Louis' Twitter followers asked: "will we get the album in the first half of the year?"

will we get the album in the first half of the year? — julia ❀ (@daggersout) February 19, 2018

Louis responded saying: "It's what I'm aiming for :)"

It’s what I’m aiming for :) — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 19, 2018

We know Louis is just as excited to get the album out as we are to hear it!

Can’t wait for the day to finally release this album. It’s all I’ve been working towards over the last two years. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 3, 2018

What Is The Album Title?

Alright, we'll be honest... we're not too sure on this one.

Louis hasn't given anything away about the album's title just yet - but we'll update you when he does!

What Songs Are On The Album?

Louis hasn't confirmed what the album's tracklist will be, however he has posted a few clues about the songs on Twitter.

In February 2018, Louis tweeted: "'Took some time cos I've ran out of energy of playing someone I've heard I'm supposed to be '"

‘Took some time cos I’ve ran out of energy of playing someone I’ve heard I’m supposed to be ‘ — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 19, 2018

Louis confirmed this was from a lyric from a new song but responded to a fan question saying it wasn't the next single.

It's also a pretty big hint about why the album's taken longer than expected, if the singer is going for a different sound to One Direction.

I’m a perfectionist so things are taking a little longer. Few more songs to add! Believe me I’m as impatient as you all are ! Big love — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 12, 2018

Monthly thank you for all your patience . Believe me we’re getting close! Really excited about a couple of the new songs. — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 3, 2018

Whatever the tracklist is, it looks like it could be a long one. The singer has joked on Twitter that he wants to give fans value for money!

Will 'Just Hold On' And 'Back To You' Be On The Album?

We're not sure on this but 'Back To You' is likely to be on the album, as is latest single 'Miss You'.

Both album covers are in a similar style, suggesting they're all part of the same project.

'Just Hold On' is a less likely bet as it was released over a year ago now and, given it was a dance track with Steve Aoki, perhaps doesn't fit the vibe that Louis is going for on his debut album.

More writing today ! I know it’s taking longer than expected but it’s gonna be worth it ! — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 19, 2018

Whenever Louis is ready to release his debut solo album, we're sure it'll be worth the wait!

