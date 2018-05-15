Little Mix's Latest Message From The Studio Has Left Fans Confused

15 May 2018, 14:24

Jesy Nelson Absent From little Mix Asset

Fams have been asking a lot of questions about the ladies' recent studio sessions...

As the Little Mix ladies get their heads down writing and recording their fifth album, people can't help but notice how absent band member Jesy Nelson has been lately and are wondering why she's not been on social media with the girls in the past couple of weeks.

Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have been posting snaps from inside the studio with their writing team, with Jade captioning her latest studio snap: ''Some people say too many cooks spoil the broth. We say it makes a pretty fabulous songwriting stew #LM5", which  simultaneously makes us more excited than ever, but is making fans wonder just why Jesy isn't around for the all important writing process?

Her absence has definitely not gone unnoticed by their fans, who are flooding social media with questions on her whereabouts. Others aren't worried at all.

TBF, the ladies had a crazy schedule with their 'Glory Days' album and tour, and it's super important to have down time - which Jesy is currently enjoying with her friends and family and boyfriend Harry James. 

Picture: Instagram

 We're just super ready for the gals to be refreshed and back together so we can get the summer bangers on the go.

Picture: GIPHY

