A Fan Has Spotted Perrie Edwards Doing The Strangest Thing On Stage

The Little Mix singer has been caught out pulling some extra AF facial expressions on stage, even Perrie can't believe what she looks like!

An eagle eyed fan has spotted Little Mix's Perrie Edwards pulling some genuinely terrifying faces on stage a few years back at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball.

Perrie has now caught wind of it and spoken out promising she was having a blast and can't believe what she looks like on stage which we find hilarious.

Picture: GIPHY

Perrie, please, never change.

