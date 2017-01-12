It Looks Like Perrie And Her Partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Could Be Collaborating On Tunes Soon!

12 January 2017, 14:46

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

If you look up 'match made in heaven' in the dictionary, you'll see this...

You may be aware of Perrie Edwards. She's in a small-ish band called Little Mix. They're only one of - if not the biggest girl group in the whole entire music industry. And it looks like her partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be joining her at the top of the charts soon.

Perrie is said to be helping The Ox pursue his aspirations in becoming a world-famous DJ.

> Perrie Edwards Posted The First Photo Of Her New BF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & We Ship It SO Much

Arsenal fans may not be aware of Alex's dreams of making music, but the 'Touch' singer - and his girlfriend - has vowed to help him, and has even said she'll put him in touch with some of the producers she's worked with.

One source has said that The Ox often picks music for the football changing rooms, and that their shared love of live music is one of the things that Oxlade-Chamberlain and Edwards have in common.

Perrie Edwards Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Coca-ColaPic: Getty

Dates who make music together, stay together. That's all we're sayin'.

You May Also Like...

The Best Bits Of Little Mix in 2016!

We put together a compilation of all the best bits from the years this year!

02:52

Trending On Capital FM

Anne Marie

Anne-Marie Has Lost Her Passport & Live Tweeted The Whole Hilarious Ordeal

Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlaid-Chamberlain

Perrie Edwards Posted The First Photo Of Her New BF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & We Ship It SO Much
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Andre Gray

WATCH: Does This Video Prove Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has A New Footballer Boyfriend?!

Jesy Nelson Bradley Churchill

Is This Jesy Nelson’s New Man? She’s Been Spotted On A Double Date With Perrie Edwards!

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Popstars Sing Fav Songs 2016

Little Mix Get 'Sexual' As Popstars Sing Their Fav Songs Of 2016
Leigh-Anne Pinnock continues to celebrate Little M

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Got Slapped In A Restaurant & Nothing About It Is Okay
Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016 Red Carpet

“We Are In Talks” Little Mix Are Working On Their Own Documentary Following Them On Tour!

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There
Jake Roche Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson & Jake Roche's Wedding: The Couple's Love Story So Far...

Rixton