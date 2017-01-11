Perrie Edwards Posted The First Photo Of Her New BF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & We Ship It SO Much

11 January 2017, 08:37

Perrie Edwards Alex Oxlaid-Chamberlain

They're Instagram-official guys!

It's finally happened, after a few months of rumours circulating that the Little Mix star and Arsenal footballer were seeing each other, Perrie's taken to insta to post a pic of her new beau and boy is it a good'un. 

She posted the snap below captioning it with just the heart eyes emoji. Obvs it's cute that Alex looks super happy and all that but can we just appreciate they're dogs look like best pals too?! 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Perrie Edwards

The post has received literally thousands of comments from fans losing their shiz over how happy they are for the couple. 

One fan even wrote, "This better not mean you're supporting Arsenal! haha I really hope you're happy though Pez <3"

It was towards the end of 2016 when Pez was spotted on a night out with the Arsenal goalscorer.

The photos emerged via the Instagram account 'jasminaumua' on which the young fan posted selfies with both the Little Mix blonde bombshell and the Premier League star.

Perrie Jesy bowling

PIC: Instagram: jasminaumua

Not only was Jasmina on hand to grab a selfie with Perrie and her bandmate Jesy, she followed up with this too...

alex oxlade-chamerlain

PIC: Instagram: jasminaumua

She captioned her selfie with Alex as, "So apparently this guy is famous?". YES he is! And he's about to become even more famous when it comes out that he's dating one of the hottest girl band members on the planet!

Not to sound OTT or anything but we are totally shipping these two! New Posh and Becks? Okay, maybe that's a bit too far at this point but one day maybe?!

Perrie Edwards' Brother's Friends Fancy Her & She Finds It All A Little Weird

You may also like...

Jade Reveals Which Little Mix Members Are Single

Jade reveals which members of Little Mix and single and ready to mingle!

01:04

Trending On Capital FM

Pretty Little Liars Promo

Pretty Little Liars Season 7B: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast, Spoilers & The Movie
Zayn on set of new music video

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Andre Gray

WATCH: Does This Video Prove Leigh-Anne Pinnock Has A New Footballer Boyfriend?!

Jesy Nelson Bradley Churchill

Is This Jesy Nelson’s New Man? She’s Been Spotted On A Double Date With Perrie Edwards!

Popstars Sing Fav Songs 2016

Little Mix Get 'Sexual' As Popstars Sing Their Fav Songs Of 2016

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Leigh-Anne Pinnock continues to celebrate Little M

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Got Slapped In A Restaurant & Nothing About It Is Okay
Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016 Red Carpet

“We Are In Talks” Little Mix Are Working On Their Own Documentary Following Them On Tour!
Jake Roche Jesy Nelson

LISTEN: Is Rixton’s New Song About Jake Roche’s Break Up With Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson?!

Rixton

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There
Jake Roche Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson & Jake Roche's Wedding: The Couple's Love Story So Far...

Rixton