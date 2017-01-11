Perrie Edwards Posted The First Photo Of Her New BF Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & We Ship It SO Much

They're Instagram-official guys!

It's finally happened, after a few months of rumours circulating that the Little Mix star and Arsenal footballer were seeing each other, Perrie's taken to insta to post a pic of her new beau and boy is it a good'un.

She posted the snap below captioning it with just the heart eyes emoji. Obvs it's cute that Alex looks super happy and all that but can we just appreciate they're dogs look like best pals too?!

The post has received literally thousands of comments from fans losing their shiz over how happy they are for the couple.

One fan even wrote, "This better not mean you're supporting Arsenal! haha I really hope you're happy though Pez <3"

It was towards the end of 2016 when Pez was spotted on a night out with the Arsenal goalscorer.

The photos emerged via the Instagram account 'jasminaumua' on which the young fan posted selfies with both the Little Mix blonde bombshell and the Premier League star.

PIC: Instagram: jasminaumua

Not only was Jasmina on hand to grab a selfie with Perrie and her bandmate Jesy, she followed up with this too...

PIC: Instagram: jasminaumua

She captioned her selfie with Alex as, "So apparently this guy is famous?". YES he is! And he's about to become even more famous when it comes out that he's dating one of the hottest girl band members on the planet!

Not to sound OTT or anything but we are totally shipping these two! New Posh and Becks? Okay, maybe that's a bit too far at this point but one day maybe?!

You may also like...