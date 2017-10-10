Little Mix Brought ALL The Sass To Shut Down A Troll Who Was Hating On Perrie's Vocals

10 October 2017, 11:52

Little Mix Internet Troll Asset

Well, who got the power now?

Little Mix have done alright for themselves, y'know? They've released four hugely successful studio albums. They've won a BRIT Award, as well as MTV Europe Music Awards. They are one of the most successful female acts in contemporary British popular culture.

But you'll still have to convince some trolls that they're any good. *eye roll*.

Perrie Edwards 2017 iHeartRadio Music FestivalPic: Getty

After one Mixer praised the girls for their song, 'Down & Dirty' - specifically Perrie Edwards vocals, one hater took it upon themselves to criticise the 24-year-old singer.

Twitter user THE GIRLS DRAGGED ME wrote "perrie should stop overworking her vocals + they should stop performing Power it always sounds like they're struggling". Mixers worldwide let out a communal sigh. That was until Perrie herself got involved.

Despite not being tagged in the post, Jesy, Jade, Pez and Leigh-Anne saw this post, and simply responded with "Why don't you try sing it hun?"

YAS. YAS. YAS.

This is why you don't mess with four of the most talented women on the planet. Now, in the words of Jade, sashay away, 'cause we're gonna listen to Perrie totally struggle to sing. Sure.

Yeah. Of course Perrie struggles to sing. Just listen to her "struggle" at #CapitalSTB...

