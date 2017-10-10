Here's How You Can Buy Jade Thirlwall's Used Costumes, And All For An Amazing, Heart-Warming Cause

You'd pretty much be a fifth member of Little Mix.

We defy anyone to watch Leigh-Anne, Perrie, Jade and Jesy, and not leave thinking "I wanna be up on stage with those ladies". It's a scientific fact that 99.9% of people reading this wanna be a part of Little Mix. (And the other 0.1% are already in Little Mix.)

Now, thanks to Jade Thirlwall, you're one step closer to achieving that.

The 'Shout Out To My Ex' singer has decided to clear out her closet, before she begins her incredible 'Glory Days Tour', and is donating her previously-worn outfits to charity.

I am still selling costumes, clothing and shoes that I’ve previously worn at @empirepreloved ALL of the money goes to Cancer Connections, a charity very close to my heart. I’ll always be giving them new stuff so keep an eye out A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall) onOct 7, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Teaming up with Empire Preloved, Jade is auctioning off some of her clothes, which she mentioned in a recent Instagram post. She wrote "I am still selling costumes, clothing and shoes that I've previously worn at @empirepreloved,"

Continuing, the 24-year-old said "ALL of the money goes to Cancer Connections, a charity very close to my heart. I'll always be giving them new stuff so keep an eye out."

Items including Jade's little black dress and her checked skirt are on sale, starting from £35 and £55, respectively.

Just imagine singing 'Power' in your bedroom whilst wearing Jade's outfits. Just. Imagine.

We'll just eagerly await for Jade to sell the outfit she wore at the #CapitalSTB...