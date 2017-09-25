'I Wasn't Fit To Perform" - Perrie Edwards Opens Up About Hospital Scare In Honest Message To Fans

Little Mix fans had been worried about Perrie after the news broke earlier!

Earlier today news broke that Little Mix's Perrie Edwards had been rushed to hosiptal ahead of the ladies' show in Las Vegas.

Perrie was admitted to Sunrise Hospital with gastric problems and the rest of the group had to go on stage and perform without her!

But now Perrie has shared a touching message with her fans to give them an update on her condition...

In her message, Perrie wrote, 'Hello beautiful babas...I'm out of hospital...in my own bed and on the mend. Thanks to mother goose, nurse sam, and doctor hatchi I should be fine in no time.'

'Sorry to have let you all down, I obv would never want to miss anything but sometimes you have to listen to those who know best and I wasn't fit to perform.'

Thank you to the lovely doctors and nurses at sunrise hospital in Vegas for looking after me! My babas I love you all to the moon and back. perrie <3 (sic)'.

Having rallied around the star earlier in the day, fans will be delighted to hear that Perrie is OK and that she's back in her own bed recovering well.

Fingers crossed she makes a swift recovery and we get to see the girls peforming as a foursome once again pretty soon!

