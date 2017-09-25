Fans Rally Around Perrie Edwards After She's Rushed To Hospital Just Hours Before A Gig

Oh no Pez, get well!

The Little Mix ladies put on a routine perfect performance at the Daytime Village 2017 Capital One event in Las Vegas on Saturday however their blonde starlet Miss Edwards wasn't there!

It was later confirmed that the singer had in fact been taken to hospital with a gastric problem. Die-hard fans have been aware of Pez's conditions and a spokesperson for the band later confirmed, "Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem."

Always the pros, the remaining three ladies still rocked up to the gig and smashed it out of the park!

Pic:PA

Understandably, the #Mixers have rallied around Pez in a massive way starting a whole trend on Twitter with the hashtag #GetWellSoonPerrie:

im so soft for perrie i love her so much i dont want anything bad happening to her #GetWellSoonPerrie pic.twitter.com/elnJnVbmr2 — mary (@perriesgeordie) September 24, 2017

She suffered a lot when she was little and I don't want anything bad to happen to her #GetWellSoonPerrie pic.twitter.com/fcUaL6mdWJ — andrea (@powerfulperriex) September 24, 2017

We love you Pez. Don't forget that #GetWellSoonPerrie pic.twitter.com/kHlFeDJ401 — Little Mix Updates (@LM_Community) September 24, 2017

WE LOVE YOU BABY WITH ALL OF OUR HEARTS #GetWellSoonPerrie pic.twitter.com/LtJotVugby — Little Mix Today (@LMTodayNet) September 24, 2017

