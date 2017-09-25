Fans Rally Around Perrie Edwards After She's Rushed To Hospital Just Hours Before A Gig

25 September 2017, 07:55

Little Mix iHeart Radio Awards Perrie Edwards Inst

Oh no Pez, get well!

The Little Mix ladies put on a routine perfect performance at the Daytime Village 2017 Capital One event in Las Vegas on Saturday however their blonde starlet Miss Edwards wasn't there!

It was later confirmed that the singer had in fact been taken to hospital with a gastric problem. Die-hard fans have been aware of Pez's conditions and a spokesperson for the band later confirmed, "Perrie was taken ill overnight and had to go to hospital with gastric problem."

Always the pros, the remaining three ladies still rocked up to the gig and smashed it out of the park!

PA Little Mix as a three

Pic:PA

Understandably, the #Mixers have rallied around Pez in a massive way starting a whole trend on Twitter with the hashtag #GetWellSoonPerrie:

