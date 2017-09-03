WATCH: Perrie Edwards Lost ALL Chill When We Got Her Her Own Liverpool Shirt!

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Gets Surprised With A Liverpool FC Shirt 00:50

Her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has just signed to the club, so now she fits in!

When we caught up with Little Mix at Fusion Festival, there was one thing we could NOT resist doing… giving Perrie Edwards her very own personalised Liverpool football shirt!

In honour of her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, signing to the club, we decided that Perrie needed her own shirt in order to fit in – and given that they were performing on Saturday at Fusion Festival in the city, we thought we’d surprise her.

It’s safe to say Pez LOVED her gift – check out her reaction in the video above… it was priceless!

Keep it Capital tonight from 7pm as Rob Howard will be chatting to the girls and all the other stars from Fusion Festival.