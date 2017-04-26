Perrie Edwards Is Being Praised As The Best Thing To Happen To Arsenal FC On Twitter

Even The Ox's fans are loving the Little Mix girl.

So, here’s a turn up for the books. 

Football fans are now praising Perrie Edwards for her boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s recent stellar performances. 

Now, we’re not know-it-alls when it comes to football but we do know a fair bit about Little Mix’s Perrie and we can’t really blame The Ox for falling madly in love with the Northern lass. 

 

"MY Man of the match! " April 23, 2017 #perriesnap #perrieedwards #littlemix

A post shared by Perriesnap (@perriesnaps) onApr 23, 2017 at 10:52am PDT

So much so, that fans are now crediting the singer for Alex’s improved performances on the football pitch. 

Twitter users have taken to the social media platform to express their admiration for the blonde stunner and we are totally on board with this type of love for her. More of this please and thank you.

