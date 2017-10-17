15 Memes Only A True Mixer Would Understand

Just a touch of these memes is enough to take you off of your feet all week...

Let's be honest - not a day goes by where we don't listen to Little Mix and think about how lucky we are to have those four incredible queens in our lives.

we know there are plenty of Mixers out there who know how we feel, so we've put together a list of memes that only you TRUE Mixers would really understand...

1. YAAASS QUEENS SLAY!

2. There's a Jade for every emotion...

3. Just imagine!

4. There's only ever one answer.

Really stupid question _____________ @leighannepinnock @perrieedwards @jesynelson @jadethirlwall #perrieedwards#jesynelson#jadethirlwall#LeighAnnepinnock#littlemix#mixer#mixers#glorydays#glorydaystour#memes#meme#littlemixmeme#lfl#l4l#ReggaetonLentoRemix A post shared by LittleMix (@littlejademixx) onSep 30, 2017 at 6:50am PDT

5. OMG the throwback feels rn...

6. Leigh Anne + Everything tbh.

Do you love it? @leighannepinnock ____________ #perrieedwards#jesynelson#jadethirlwall#LeighAnnepinnock#littlemix#mixer#mixers#glorydays#glorydaystour#memes#meme#littlemixmeme#lfl#l4l#ReggaetonLentoRemix A post shared by LittleMix (@littlejademixx) onSep 30, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

7. Dreaming about our four queens...

8. Totally innocent.

9. Do these people even exist?

In Germany nearly nobody likes Little Mix! I HATE IT _____________ @jesynelson #perrieedwards#jesynelson#jadethirlwall#LeighAnnepinnock#littlemix#mixer#mixers#glorydays#glorydaystour#memes#meme#littlemixmeme#lfl#l4l#ReggaetonLentoRemix A post shared by LittleMix (@littlejademixx) onOct 9, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

10. Fall back fool...

11. Perrie knows...

Me too Perrie #Eating_food_and_sleeping! #It's_the_real_life! #yummy! #zzz #but_I_dont_wanna_sleep_at_night #meme #littlemix_meme #littlemixmeme A post shared by unofficial blink (@lalalalablink) onOct 17, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

12. If you don't know about 'Down & Dirty', are you even a Mixer tho?

13. 100% us.

14. When will they get over it?

Everyone should wear what she/he likes [tag her?] _______________ @jesynelson #perrieedwards#jesynelson#jadethirlwall#LeighAnnepinnock#littlemix#mixer#shoutouttomyex#mixers#glorydays#glorydaystour#memes#meme#littlemixmeme#lfl#l4l#ReggaetonLentoRemix#faceswaps A post shared by LittleMix (@littlejademixx) onSep 15, 2017 at 7:42am PDT

15. Bops on bops on bops!

16. Bye fake fans...

I hate fake fans @perrieedwards ___________ #perrieedwards#jesynelson#jadethirlwall#LeighAnnepinnock#littlemix#mixer#mixers#glorydays#glorydaystour#memes#meme#littlemixmeme#lfl#l4l#ReggaetonLentoRemix A post shared by LittleMix (@littlejademixx) onOct 6, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

17. We totally sang this in our heads...

18. #LM4Life

@leighannepinnock @jadethirlwall __________ #perrieedwards#jesynelson#jadethirlwall#LeighAnnepinnock#littlemix#mixer#mixers#glorydays#glorydaystour#memes#meme#littlemixmeme#lfl#l4l#ReggaetonLentoRemix#happybirthdayleighanne A post shared by LittleMix (@littlejademixx) onOct 4, 2017 at 9:03pm PDT

