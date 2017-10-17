15 Memes Only A True Mixer Would Understand

Now Playing
Just a touch of these memes is enough to take you off of your feet all week...
Let's be honest - not a day goes by where we don't listen to Little Mix and think about how lucky we are to have those four incredible queens in our lives.
we know there are plenty of Mixers out there who know how we feel, so we've put together a list of memes that only you TRUE Mixers would really understand...
1. YAAASS QUEENS SLAY!
2. There's a Jade for every emotion...
3. Just imagine!
Dldbdkdbdjd I HAVE TICKETS FOR @niallhoran CONCERT!! IM SO HAPPY YOU LITTERALY DONT KNOW Qotd:do you like Niall? (I won't be angry if you say no ) Aotd: YASSSS HE'S MY FUCKING HUSBAND (fc:1715) #perrieedwards #jadethirlwall #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #littlemix #jerrieisreal #loveislove #lgbt #littlemixmeme #dna #salute #getweird #glorydays #lm5 @perrieedwards @jadethirlwall @leighannepinnock @jesynelson @littlemix
4. There's only ever one answer.
5. OMG the throwback feels rn...
So cute - - #littlemixedit #littlemix #fifthharmony #jesynelson #perrieedwards #leighannepinnock #jadethirwall #littlemixedit #littlemixmeme #littlemixinterview #celibritymeme #edit #fifthharmony #laurenjauregui #dinahjanehansen #allybrooke #normanikordei #camilacabello #perrieedwardsedit #jesynelsonedit #jadethirwalledit #leighannepinnockedit #laurenjaureguiedit #allybrookeedit #normanikordeiedit #dinahjanehansenedit
6. Leigh Anne + Everything tbh.
7. Dreaming about our four queens...
As I said on my story , I'm going to post 3times today hope you enjoy it Qotd: have you been to a concert? Aotd: no but if I have tickets, then I'm going to Niall in April next year (fc:1692) (Tag the girls pls ) #perrieedwards #jadethirlwall #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #littlemix #jerrieisreal #loveislove #lgbt #littlemixmeme #dna #salute #getweird #glorydays #lm5 @perrieedwards @jadethirlwall @leighannepinnock @jesynelson @littlemix
8. Totally innocent.
I saw the pics when I was in school and I really wanted to scream but I couldn't Qotd: do you like the new outfits? Aotd: I LOVE THEM THEY LOOK SO AMAZING (fc:1684) (Tag the girls pls ) #perrieedwards #jadethirlwall #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #littlemix #jerrieisreal #loveislove #lgbt #littlemixmeme #dna #salute #getweird #glorydays #lm5 @perrieedwards @jadethirlwall @leighannepinnock @jesynelson @littlemix
9. Do these people even exist?
10. Fall back fool...
11. Perrie knows...
12. If you don't know about 'Down & Dirty', are you even a Mixer tho?
Hi ummm bye Random tags #littlemix #lm #littlemixmeme #littlemixmemes #meme #memes #funny #relatable #funnymeme #funnymemes #jade #jadethirlwall #leighanne #leighannepinnock #perrie #perrieedwards #jesy #jesynelson #gainlike #gainlikes #gainfollow #gainfollows #gainpost #gainposts #gaintrain #gaintrains #gainfollowtrain
13. 100% us.
'Fun' fact: Vegetables in Swedish is "grönsaker" & directly translated it means "green-things" :-) What's "vegetables" in your language? , , , , , , Fc: 532 , (Give me cred & tag me if you share it) , #pesy #pesyisreal #jerrie #leighade #jadesy #lerrie #lesy #littlemix #littlemixer #mixer #jesynelson #perrieedwards #jadethirlwall #leighannepinnock #littlemixmeme #meme #littlemixmemes #cutelittlemix #littlemixquotes #quotes f4f #follow4follow #littlemixlyrics @jesynelson @leighannepinnock @perrieedwards @jadethirlwall
14. When will they get over it?
15. Bops on bops on bops!
16. Bye fake fans...
17. We totally sang this in our heads...
Ahahah, I can't double tap if you sang it Credit: @iwont * * * * * * @jadethirlwall @perrieedwards @jesynelson @leighannepinnock @littlemix #glorydaystour #shoutoutsummertour #mixers #jadethirlwall #perrieedwards #leighannepinnock #jesynelson #jerrie #jadesy #pesy #lerrie #leighade #lesy #mixers #jade #perrie #jesy #leigh #memes #littlemixmeme #littlemixmemes #mixers #glorydaystour #littlemix #lmmovie #lm5 #meme #snco #reggaetonremix #reggaetonremixvideo #balegdeh
18. #LM4Life
