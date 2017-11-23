Little Mix Fans Paying Tribute To Victims Of The Manchester Attack Will Leave A Lump In Your Throat

23 November 2017, 13:14

This was a really special moment.

The attack at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester shook the entire world. 22 people lost their lives and a further 120 sustained injuries in what was a horrific event.

Six months on, Little Mix were performing in the very same venue and their fans organised a seriously touching tribute to remember the victims - it'll bring a tear to your eye.

> 15 Memes Only A True Mixer Would Understand

As you can see from the video above, fans put together a sign and asked everyone to hold it up as a beautiful tribute...

As Little Mix sang 'Nothing Else Matters', the audience were broadcast on the big screen holding their signs aloft providing a real lump in the throat moment.

Following the show, Little Mix then shared a message on their Twitter thanking fans for organising the tribute and 'showing nothing but love in the arena tonight'.

There was another beautiful gesture at the show too as one Little Mix fan who was in attendance at the Ariana Grande show on the night of the attack returned to the Manchester Arena for the very first time since.

In a heartfelt tweet, her brother Max wrote, 'Tonight I brought my sister back to Manchester Arena for the first time since the Ariana Grande concert, and thanks to Little Mix bad memories were replaced with great ones'.

> Download Our Awesome New app For All The Latest Little Mix News!

Whilst you're here, chekc out what happened when Little Mix took on our accent challenge earlier this year...

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards Memes

9 Relatable AF Perrie Edwards Memes Only A True Mixer Will Really Understand

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Pennywise Perrie Edwards

QUIZ: Are You More Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Or Pennywise From 'It'?

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Perrie Edwards Instagram Hero

11 Times Perrie Edwards' Stunning Photos Sent Instagram Into Absolute Meltdown