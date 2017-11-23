Little Mix Fans Paying Tribute To Victims Of The Manchester Attack Will Leave A Lump In Your Throat

This was a really special moment.

The attack at the Ariana Grande show in Manchester shook the entire world. 22 people lost their lives and a further 120 sustained injuries in what was a horrific event.

Six months on, Little Mix were performing in the very same venue and their fans organised a seriously touching tribute to remember the victims - it'll bring a tear to your eye.

As you can see from the video above, fans put together a sign and asked everyone to hold it up as a beautiful tribute...

Little Mix will be performing to a sold out show in Manchester Arena tonight.. to the Mixers going, please do this fan project in honour of the 22 Arianators that were sadly lost 6 months ago today. #GloryDaysTourManchester pic.twitter.com/gFAcT4xfLW — Little Mix Updates (@Mixers_Army) November 22, 2017

As Little Mix sang 'Nothing Else Matters', the audience were broadcast on the big screen holding their signs aloft providing a real lump in the throat moment.

Following the show, Little Mix then shared a message on their Twitter thanking fans for organising the tribute and 'showing nothing but love in the arena tonight'.

Tonight was incredibly special. Thank you to the incredible audience for organising this and showing nothing but love in the arena tonight #GloryDaysTourManchester the girls xx pic.twitter.com/vxiKuuX0Dx — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 23, 2017

There was another beautiful gesture at the show too as one Little Mix fan who was in attendance at the Ariana Grande show on the night of the attack returned to the Manchester Arena for the very first time since.

In a heartfelt tweet, her brother Max wrote, 'Tonight I brought my sister back to Manchester Arena for the first time since the Ariana Grande concert, and thanks to Little Mix bad memories were replaced with great ones'.

Tonight I brought my sister back to Manchester Arena for the first time since the Ariana Grande concert, and thanks to Little Mix bad memories were replaced with great ones pic.twitter.com/m9RbYak7ku — Max Trobe (@Max_Trobe) November 21, 2017

