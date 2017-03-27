We Had No Idea How Much We Needed Little Mix's Gorgeous Cover Of Rihanna's 'Love On The Brain'

27 March 2017, 15:01

Little Mix Singing Rihanna Cover 2

There are some dream covers that we could never have imagined would ever happen...but one just became a reality.

We've got a feeling these ladies have been practicing this one on the tourbus for a long time! Little Mix somehow turned Rihanna's 'Anti' anthem into a soulful slow jam where all four ladies showed off their stunning vocals.

The Internet Is Shading Jesy Nelson For Ditching The Little Mix Girls To Spend The Night With Her Boyfriend

The girls' harmonising was on a whole different level as they serenaded us with an acoustic guitarist in tow to keep things ticking over.

If you haven't heard the original, check it out below to fully appreciate how beautifully the girls have transformed the doo-wop track...

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnocks Boyfriend Andre Gray Surprising Her On Tour Is Just The Best

The #Mixers were in full force to show their appreciation for the gorgeous rendition of the tune too:

PIC: Little Mix/Vevo

