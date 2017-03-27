WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnocks Boyfriend Andre Gray Surprising Her On Tour Is Just The Best

The footballer flew out to the USA to surprise her on Little Mix’s tour.

Get ready for some warm fuzzy feelings after watching this video – Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s boyfriend flew out to the USA to surprise her on tour and the video is just too much!

Leigh shared the moment with her fans on Instagram, posting, “So 3 days ago this happened. I was so down, being away from home for so long and all I wanted was one of his cuddles. This surprise was more than I could have ever asked for.

“Completely in shock and over whelmed to finally see him again after so long.. I absolutely adore this boy with everything I have in me. I’ll never be able to put it into words. I love you so much. hardest thing was saying bye again.”

Leigh and Andre Gray – a football player for Burnley – have been dating for a few months and it definitely looks like things are getting serious for the pair.

Little Mix have been all over the USA supporting Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman Tour for the past couple of months, so it’s no wonder they’re all missing their boys.

Jesy Nelson’s new man, TOWIE’s Chris Clark, also popped over to see the girls for a few days while Perrie Edwards has had to make do with a picture of her bae, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, in her suitcase for now!