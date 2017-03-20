"I'll Give It A Little Mix" Chris Clark's TOWIE Castmates Rib Him As He & Jesy Nelson Go Public

It seems the new couple have everyone talking!

Jesy Nelson and Chris Clark put the rumours to bed and confirmed their relationship with a SERIOUSLY loved up photo last week, and it looks like the TOWIE boy is so smitten with his new lady, his cast mates have been ribbing him!

As Chris Clark flew to America over the weekend to support Jesy and the other Little Mix girls on tour, a new episode of The Only Way Is Essex aired on Sunday, where viewers saw his fellow castmates teasing him about his relationship with the popstar.

While the couple recently confirmed their romance with an intimate Instagram pic, the reality star remained coy about his new relationship on the show. The episode showed the TOWIE lads on a night out in Camden, where Chris’s relationship to the Little Mix singer became the focus of many jokes.

Discussing the relationship statuses of the group, Liam Gatsby commented that Chris was "in a Little Mix of things at the minute." This was met with laughter from cast members Dan Edgar, Pete Wicks, and James 'Lockie' Lock, while Chris tried to conceal his embarrassment at being at the centre of the pun.

Further references were made throughout the show, particularly by Courtney Green who, during an afternoon tea bus tour, picked up her cup of tea and directed at Chris: "I'm just going to give this a Little Mix! Yes, a Little Mix!"

The not-so-subtle TOWIE mentions follow a string of social media activity made by the couple over the weekend.

Taking a break from filming TOWIE, Chris is currently spending time with Jesy in America while Little Mix support Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman tour.

Jesy’s beau has been proudly supporting his pop star girlfriend by posting images on his Snapchat of her performing on stage, writing: “Come on seeing my girls first show.”

And during his visit, the couple were seen packing on the PDA in a new Instagram post, which Jesy shared via the social media site, showing her sitting on Chris’s lap, with her arms wrapped around his neck while the couple locked lips. She captioned the photo: “9 hours later”, followed by a love heart emoji.

Jesy had shared her excitement with her fans the day before Chris’s arrival to the States, with an Instagram post reading: “Only One More Sleep.”

The couple have kept fans guessing about the status of their relationship after they were filmed partying together on Snapchat, and through emerging pictures of them looking cosy together at the BRIT awards.

However, it appeared that Chris confirmed they were an item last week by commenting under a photo of the pair of them on Instagram with the words: "My girl", along with a heart, the loved-up face and a clapping emoji.

Jesy also took to Snapchat over the weekend to share her outing to McDonald’s (that’s our kind of girl!), uploading a video of all the food she and Chris had ordered, followed with the caption: "When Chris comes to America. #BadInfluence."

While we can’t see Jesy making an appearance on TOWIE anytime soon, we hope that the Essex duo continue to share more of their dates with us, because we are officially on cute couple alert!