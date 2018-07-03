Little Mix Are Launching A Makeup Line

3 July 2018, 16:44

little mix

Move over, Kylie Jenner!

If you’ve been dreaming of nailing Jesy Nelson’s smoky eye or achieving Jade Thirlwall’s glow, dream no more because everybody’s favourite girl band are releasing their own makeup line. 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Boycotts Love Island Over ‘Lack Of Diversity’

That’s right, LMX is coming to a Boots store near you really soon! 

The girls have promised to deliver ‘heavily-pigmented formulations’ along with ‘velvety matte lips’ and, honestly, we couldn’t be more excited. 

The announcement was made earlier this week on their official Instagram page.

A post read: “Years of experimenting with different looks means the girls really know their cosmetics and their collection makes no compromises, with high-performance, heavily-pigmented formulations that suit every skin tone, unbelievable highlighters, velvety matte lips and high-impact colours."

It’s expected to land in September and is being developed by the manafacturors responsible for Zoella’s beauty range. 

Seriously, just take my money already! 

