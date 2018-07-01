Leigh-Anne Pinnock Boycotts ‘Love Island’ Over ‘Lack Of Diversity’

leigh-anne little mix

She’s had enough.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has blasted the 2018 series of ’Love Island’ over its lack of ‘diversity’. 

The ‘Power’ singer took to Twitter to slam the ITV2 dating show earlier this week when 12 new arrivals were thrown into the villa. 

Fuck the filter

A post shared by Leigh-Anne Pinnock (@leighannepinnock) onJun 17, 2018 at 7:44am PDT

She tweeted: “How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! #disappointed #diversity x Leigh.”

Fans of the pop princess praised her for speaking out about the issue, with one writing: “Leigh I love you so much for this.” 

She’s not the only person who has noticed there is a lack of diversity on this year’s show. 

Another viewer wrote: “Over 80,000 people applied for #loveisland this year, I doubt Samira was the only black woman out of these people to do so. There are now 12 women in the villa only one of which is a black woman, what's that about @LoveIsland?’

Somebody else added: HONESTLYYYY #loveisland producers what is going through your heads when you’re choosing the same person, over and over again. WE NEED SOME DIVERSITY.”

