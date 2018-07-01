Leigh-Anne Pinnock Boycotts ‘Love Island’ Over ‘Lack Of Diversity’

She’s had enough.

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has blasted the 2018 series of ’Love Island’ over its lack of ‘diversity’.

The ‘Power’ singer took to Twitter to slam the ITV2 dating show earlier this week when 12 new arrivals were thrown into the villa.

She tweeted: “How many weeks in and we are yet to see hardly any diversity in @LoveIsland I’m tuning off! #disappointed #diversity x Leigh.”

Fans of the pop princess praised her for speaking out about the issue, with one writing: “Leigh I love you so much for this.”

She’s not the only person who has noticed there is a lack of diversity on this year’s show.

Another viewer wrote: “Over 80,000 people applied for #loveisland this year, I doubt Samira was the only black woman out of these people to do so. There are now 12 women in the villa only one of which is a black woman, what's that about @LoveIsland?’

HONESTLYYYY #loveisland producers what is going through your heads when you’re chooseing the same person, over and over again. WE NEED SOME DIVERSITY pic.twitter.com/QNHnkgVUc9 — Nelly London (@_Nelly_London) June 28, 2018

When will there be a #loveisland were there is more diversity? and no I am not talking about just different ethnicity's. I would love it if a popular dating show mixed things up and allowed gay couples as well as straight after all this is 2018. — Searchingapples (@searchingapples) July 1, 2018

The comments on love island and the lack of diversity is so real — ë (@berrytastesogd) July 1, 2018

The lack of diversity in love island is atrooocious mate #loveisland — Sophie Gray (@sophiegray_xx) June 28, 2018

Somebody else added: HONESTLYYYY #loveisland producers what is going through your heads when you’re choosing the same person, over and over again. WE NEED SOME DIVERSITY.”