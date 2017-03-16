Jesy Nelson's Response To That Rumoured Little Mix Feud With Perrie Is Absolutely Perfect

Now Playing
Paris The Chainsmokers Download 'Paris' on iTunes
16 March 2017, 10:42
This is why we love Little Mix!
Rumours have been floating around that Jesy and Perrie are in the middle of a massive beef ever since the Kids Choice Awards.
It began when Perrie posted up a picture of Little Mix on the red carpet, but cropped Jesy out of it...
At the time Perrie explained the reason for this in the comments, saying, 'Jesy is cropped out the picture because she doesn't like any of the photos!', but then Jesy later went on to post not one, but SEVEN pics of herself on the red carpet.
But after people claimed this was signs that the pair were feuding, Jesy has decided to speak out about the whole situation and her video response on Perrie's Snapchat was absolutely perfect...
#SC| Perrie posted this video of Jesy on her snapchat ( perriesnaps ) pic.twitter.com/noYCXO3p8E— Jesy Nelson Updates (@JLNelsonUpdates) March 16, 2017
Hearing Perrie laughing along in the background as Jesy lays on her bed confirming that they are indeed BFFs is the icing on the cake too.
In the video, Jesy says, “So we just want to address the situation of the friendship between me and Perrie. Do you think I’d be laying in her bed if I wasn’t friends with her?”.
Nope we defintely do not Jesy.
So that's cleared that up then and now we can all move on knowing that the queens are fully supportive of each other. Roll on those UK tour dates later this year!!
Little Mix's 'Touch' Without Music Is The Funniest Thing Going!
Perrie's "meow" though...
02:41