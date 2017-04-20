"We Want Ed To Write Us Something" - Could A Little Mix And Ed Sheeran Collab Be In The Works?

20 April 2017, 10:36

Little Mix and Ed Sheeran Asset

It was on this day that music was won.

So you know how we ALL knew that Ed Sheeran originally wrote his smash-hit 'Shape Of You' for Little Mix? Well, it turns out that there's four people who didn't know that...

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Leigh-Anne said "We had no idea. I think I saw something recently in the press and I was like 'That is incredible!'"

> Perrie Edwards Has Had A Bit Of A Mare On Social Media This Week & Fans Are Worried

Little Mix The BRIT Awards 2017Pic: Getty

The 25-year-old continued, saying "We want Ed to write us something, so fingers crossed". *sits at desk and crosses every single finger, toe, eye and limb we have*.

The girls praised Ed, with Perrie saying he's incredible, and that they all "love him so much". But then again, who doesn't?! And the girls seem pretty confident that the 'Castle On The Hill' hitmaker could pen something for them.

Jade said - when asked if it was a possibility - "Well yeah, he came to see our show last year and he did play us a few songs".

We'll have to wait for Little Mix's fifth studio album to see a hopeful collaboration between them and Ed. We'll be waiting.

> Download Our App, And You Can Hear Tunes From Little Mix, Ed Sheeran And Everyone Else, For That Matter!

You May Also Like...

Little Mix feat. Machine Gun Kelly - No More Sad Songs

Official Music Video

04:08

Trending On Capital FM

Shannon Purser Tweet/Instagram

Stranger Things' Shannon Purser Has Come Out About Her Sexuality In An Emotional Note To Her Fans
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd go Instagram official

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Little Mix Music

See more Little Mix Music

Little Mix News

See more Little Mix News

Perrie Edwards tweet

Perrie Edwards Has Had A Bit Of A Mare On Social Media This Week & Fans Are Worried

Jesy Nelson Deleting Chris Clark Instagram

Jesy Nelson's Deleted All Traces Of Chris Clark From Instagram, Leaving Fans Wondering If They've Split!
Jesy Nelson and Harry Potter Asset

Jesy Nelson Has Let Slip That Before Little Mix, She Was In So Many Movies, Including Harry Potter!

Little Mix Videos

See more Little Mix Videos

Perrie Edwards and Niall Horan

After Posting This Video, Little Mix Fans Are Begging For Perrie Edwards To Work With 1D's Niall Horan
Little Mix Machine Gun Kelly No More Sad Songs

WATCH: The Behind The Scenes Video Of Little Mix’s ‘No More Sad Songs’ Shoot Looks SO Much Fun

Little Mix and RuPaul

Leaked Documents Hint At Little Mix's Next Single, And The Video Features Some Pretty Fabulous Cameos

Little Mix Pictures

See more Little Mix Pictures

Best Fans 2017 Winners

Capital's Best Fans 2017: Top 10

Little Mix Jingle Bell Ball 2016

Jingle Bell Ball 2016: The On Stage Photos That You NEED To See (SATURDAY)
Perrie Edwards birthday

17 Photos From Perrie's EPIC Hippie Themed 23rd Birthday Party Which Will Make You Wish You Were There