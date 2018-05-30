This Little Mix Star's Sister Is On Standby For Love Island 2018

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is said to have given the go ahead for lookalike sister Sairah to be on standby for this year's Love Island!

As the line up for Love Island 2018 is revealed, people are already speculating which 'bombshells' will enter the villa to shake it up and bring the drama we know and love - and sister of Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Sairah, is said to be one of this year's standbys.

The 28-year-old mother of one runs her own party planning business and is said to be set to enter the villa at any point, with an insider from the show saying producers 'jumped at the opportunity to sign her up' once it emerged Leigh-Anne had given Sairah the go-ahead.

Maybe Sairah will be able to bond over famous families with confirmed contestant Dani Dyer? Maybe this even means Leigh-Anne herself will enter the villa for family visit day AKA the most tearful day of British television? We'll find out soon enough, as it all kicks off in less than a week!

