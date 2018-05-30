This Little Mix Star's Sister Is On Standby For Love Island 2018

30 May 2018, 10:46

Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sister Love Island

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock is said to have given the go ahead for lookalike sister Sairah to be on standby for this year's Love Island!

As the line up for Love Island 2018 is revealed, people are already speculating which 'bombshells' will enter the villa to shake it up and bring the drama we know and love - and sister of Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Sairah, is said to be one of this year's standbys.

Here's How Much The Love Island 2018 Contestants Are Paid

 

My sisters give me life

A post shared by(@sairahpinnockii) onApr 30, 2018 at 5:26am PDT

The 28-year-old mother of one runs her own party planning business and is said to be set to enter the villa at any point, with an insider from the show saying producers 'jumped at the opportunity to sign her up' once it emerged Leigh-Anne had given Sairah the go-ahead.

 

More Dubai dreaming

A post shared by(@sairahpinnockii) onFeb 7, 2018 at 11:42am PST

Maybe Sairah will be able to bond over famous families with confirmed contestant Dani Dyer? Maybe this even means Leigh-Anne herself will enter the villa for family visit day AKA the most tearful day of British television? We'll find out soon enough, as it all kicks off in less than a week!

Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island News

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall Joins The Struts Asset

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Joining Her Boyfriend's Rock Band, The Struts, On Stage Is Everything
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Instagram

WATCH: Leigh-Anne Pinnock Worries About 'Wild Cat' As Her Pal's Attacked By A Monkey
Perrie Edwards Brit Awards

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards: What You Need To Know From Boyfriend, Net Worth And Age
Jesy Nelson performs with Little Mix

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson: What You Need To Know From Age, Net Worth And Boyfriend
Perrie Edwards Grazed Her Back Asset

Watch: Perrie Edwards Just Injured Herself In The Most Hilarious Way

More News

See more More News

Niall Aslam Love Island Tattoo

Love Island 2018 Contestant Niall Aslam Will Make You Fall In Love With Him... For His Knowledge On Harry Potter

13 Reasons Why Season 3: Everything We Need Answering

Love Island 2015 Cast

Love Island 2015: Where Are Your Favourite Couples Now? And How Successful Have They Been?
Lili Reinhart Pregnancy Rumour Asset

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Forced To Address 'Pregnancy' Rumours After This Picture Circulated
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Fuel Dating Rumours After Being Inseparable For Days