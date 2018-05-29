Here's How Much The Love Island 2018 Contestants Are Paid

As Love Island 2018 starts next Monday 4th June, the eternal question of how much contestants are paid to appear on the show remains, and we have the answer.

It's the question on everybody's lips as series 4 of Love Island approaches: just how much are contestants being paid by ITV to drop everything and enter the villa, and honestly, it will surprise you.

We know all too well about the dollar the contestants rack up the second they touch their flip flops back down onto British soil with their various (and never ending) endorsement deals, but what everyone really wants to know is how much they're getting paid by actual Love Island, to appear on the show.

The answer? Not much at all.

Picture: GIPHY

Of course, there's the prize money of 50 large ones (£50,000) or £25k if they choose to split it with their island lover, but as for the actual cold hard cash of appearing on the show?

Zilch. Nope, they do not get paid a direct salary to appear on the show - but ITV insiders have revealed they do receive a payment in the form of covering any "loss of earnings" e.g. living costs, which 2016 contestant Malin Anderson described as 'like £200 a week'.

It was also revealed the show's bosses are likely to take a cut of this year's contestants after seeing the lucrative deals former contestants get from the show's exposure.

Picture: GIPHY

