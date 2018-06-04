Little Mix Reveal Their New Album Is Going To Be SERIOUSLY X-Rated
4 June 2018, 11:42
Wow.
We know Little mix have grown up a lot since winning the X Factor all those years ago, but it sounds like their new album is going to be their most X-rated yet – if this teaser they posted is to be believed…
When a fan asked Jade Thirlwall to give them some clues about the new album through the form of emojis, she duly obliged, giving them the fire, dancing girls and tea emojis but there were two that caught everyone’s attention.
miss jade thirlwall give us some clues about #LM5 with using emojis @LittleMix— leah (@sunsetsonjade) June 3, 2018
June 3, 2018
Yep, she posted the peach emoji and the aubergine emoji directly next to each other – and we don’t have to tell you what THOSE usually stand for.
June 3, 2018
So.... it's about a princess with a pet frog, painting her nails and sipping tea, while writing a memo about all her lovers and sexual encounters including the time she took a selfie while they were set on fire and someone's head exploded?— RihannaRTT (@rihannartt) June 3, 2018
Got it.
Fire— (@Ierriesrockets) June 3, 2018
Mindblown
Queens
Selfies/Vanity
Girls Night Out
All Kinds Of Love
Nails Done/Makeover
Grime Heiress Leigh-Anne Pinnock making her comeback with a rap about ****
Pepe the Frog (controversial kweens!)
Tea
Songwriting
LGBT songs— ً (@NicoBadKid) June 3, 2018
EXPLICIT songs
WE STAN pic.twitter.com/vIyd8WqReI
i see an eggplant pic.twitter.com/VFEJj4EVVb— anai (@badbxtchkordei) June 3, 2018
THE PEACH AND THE EGGPLANT WOOOOOOOOOOOO— paula (@greedyforperrie) June 3, 2018
Should i even ask why the peach and eggplant emoji are next to each other ?— Jay (@CircleOfClouds) June 3, 2018
It’s not the first time the girls have alluded to some less than innocent themes – back in 2016, when the girls were asked in a Refinery 29 interview what one thing they would never do again was, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock was caught on mic telling Jesy Nelson one bedroom antic she’s not a fan of.
Well, consider our weaves snatched in anticipation of #LM5 if these clues are anything to go by!
