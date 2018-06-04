Little Mix Reveal Their New Album Is Going To Be SERIOUSLY X-Rated

4 June 2018, 11:42

Little Mix studio

Wow.

We know Little mix have grown up a lot since winning the X Factor all those years ago, but it sounds like their new album is going to be their most X-rated yet – if this teaser they posted is to be believed…

Jade Thirlwall Hits Back After Little Mix Fans Fear New Pics Prove She's Going Solo

When a fan asked Jade Thirlwall to give them some clues about the new album through the form of emojis, she duly obliged, giving them the fire, dancing girls and tea emojis but there were two that caught everyone’s attention.

Yep, she posted the peach emoji and the aubergine emoji directly next to each other – and we don’t have to tell you what THOSE usually stand for.

It’s not the first time the girls have alluded to some less than innocent themes – back in 2016, when the girls were asked in a Refinery 29 interview what one thing they would never do again was, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock was caught on mic telling Jesy Nelson one bedroom antic she’s not a fan of.

Well, consider our weaves snatched in anticipation of #LM5 if these clues are anything to go by!

