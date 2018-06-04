Little Mix Reveal Their New Album Is Going To Be SERIOUSLY X-Rated

Wow.

We know Little mix have grown up a lot since winning the X Factor all those years ago, but it sounds like their new album is going to be their most X-rated yet – if this teaser they posted is to be believed…

When a fan asked Jade Thirlwall to give them some clues about the new album through the form of emojis, she duly obliged, giving them the fire, dancing girls and tea emojis but there were two that caught everyone’s attention.

miss jade thirlwall give us some clues about #LM5 with using emojis @LittleMix — leah (@sunsetsonjade) June 3, 2018

Yep, she posted the peach emoji and the aubergine emoji directly next to each other – and we don’t have to tell you what THOSE usually stand for.

So.... it's about a princess with a pet frog, painting her nails and sipping tea, while writing a memo about all her lovers and sexual encounters including the time she took a selfie while they were set on fire and someone's head exploded?



Got it. — RihannaRTT (@rihannartt) June 3, 2018

Fire

Mindblown

Queens

Selfies/Vanity

Girls Night Out

All Kinds Of Love

Nails Done/Makeover

Grime Heiress Leigh-Anne Pinnock making her comeback with a rap about ****

Pepe the Frog (controversial kweens!)

Tea

Songwriting — (@Ierriesrockets) June 3, 2018

LGBT songs

EXPLICIT songs



WE STAN pic.twitter.com/vIyd8WqReI — ً (@NicoBadKid) June 3, 2018

i see an eggplant pic.twitter.com/VFEJj4EVVb — anai (@badbxtchkordei) June 3, 2018

THE PEACH AND THE EGGPLANT WOOOOOOOOOOOO — paula (@greedyforperrie) June 3, 2018

Should i even ask why the peach and eggplant emoji are next to each other ? — Jay (@CircleOfClouds) June 3, 2018

It’s not the first time the girls have alluded to some less than innocent themes – back in 2016, when the girls were asked in a Refinery 29 interview what one thing they would never do again was, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock was caught on mic telling Jesy Nelson one bedroom antic she’s not a fan of.

Well, consider our weaves snatched in anticipation of #LM5 if these clues are anything to go by!

