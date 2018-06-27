Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts The Most Gorgeous Tribute To Andre Gray After 2 Years Together

27 June 2018, 11:40

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Serious #couplegoals.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her footballer boyfriend, Andre Gray, are a pretty cute couple at the best of times but the pair of them just surpassed #couplegoals thanks to the tribute Leigh put up for his birthday.

Perrie Edward's Paris Lyric In New Song 'Only You' Has Got Fans Freaking Out

The Little Mix star posted a series of photos of her with her boyfriend to celebrate two years together, captioned, “It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more..

“We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that i believe has made us stronger.. you are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so bloody much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you! Happy birthday my bubba”.

What a message to receive on your 26th birthday – these two are definitely made to last.

> Download Our Free App For Loads More Little Mix News!

Latest Little Mix News

See more Latest Little Mix News

Jade Thirlwall & Love Island's Megan

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Made Her Feelings Clear About Love Island's Megan & Wes Drama
Perrie Edwards

Perrie Edward's Paris Lyric In New Song 'Only You' Has Got Fans Freaking Out

Little Mix at One Love Manchester

Little Mix Fans' Viral Tribute For 'Only You' Is Showcasing The Power Of The Mixers
Perrie Edwards Scar Asset

How Did Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Get Her Scar?

Little Mix studio

Little Mix Reveal Their New Album Is Going To Be SERIOUSLY X-Rated

More News

See more More News

Justin Bieber Moustache

Justin Bieber Has Got Everybody Talking About His Wacky New Look
Kendall 'Love Island' Meet And Greet Asset

This Is How Much It'll Cost You To Meet Kendall From 'Love Island'...
Harry Styles on tour

Harry Styles' Mysterious Rubik's Cube 'Solved' By This Fan Theory
Roman Kemp James Arthur FIFA

James Arthur Challenges Roman Kemp To A Game Of FIFA To Predict The England-Panama Score
Selena Gomez Surprise

Video: Selena Gomez Surprised Fans At Their Hospital Prom And It Looked Like So Much Fun