Leigh-Anne Pinnock Posts The Most Gorgeous Tribute To Andre Gray After 2 Years Together

Serious #couplegoals.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and her footballer boyfriend, Andre Gray, are a pretty cute couple at the best of times but the pair of them just surpassed #couplegoals thanks to the tribute Leigh put up for his birthday.

The Little Mix star posted a series of photos of her with her boyfriend to celebrate two years together, captioned, “It’s been 2 years and I still look at you with the same love and awe if not more..

“We’ve had the most amount of ups, and a couple downs.. all that i believe has made us stronger.. you are honestly the best thing to ever happen to me, I love you so bloody much and I cannot wait for our next chapter and to spend the rest of my life with you! Happy birthday my bubba”.

What a message to receive on your 26th birthday – these two are definitely made to last.

