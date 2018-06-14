Little Mix Make Surprise Musical Return With Love Island Collab

We love Little Mix and we also love Love Island, so this new music is a match made in heaven for us!

Love Island 2018 has been the talk of the nation. From Alex's rollercoaster relationships in the villa to Hayley's meltdowns, we've been gripped to our screens every night, so imagine how excited we were when we found out Little Mix will be releasing new music in partnership with Love Island!

Yep, it's fair to say we were HYPED and we know you're gonna want to know the details straight away, so let's get into it...

Little Mix will team up with Cheat Codes on a brand new song called 'Only You' and the never before heard song will feature on a new compilation album from Ministry Of Sound and Love Island called 'The Pool Party'.

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) onJun 2, 2018 at 8:27am PDT

Little Mix are in the middle of recording their brand new fifth studio album and fans have been getting excited about LM5 for a while, so this new music is guaranteed to put smiles on plenty of faces - including ours

'Ministry of Sounds & Love Island Present The Pool Party' compilation album is scheduled for release on Friday 6th July 2018 and we can't wait to get our ears around it!

Minsitry Of Sound & Love Island Present The Pool Party Tracklist

Disc: 1

1. Feels Like Home - Sigala & Fuse ODG & Sean Paul feat. Kent Jones

2. Breathe - Jax Jones feat. Ina Wroldsen

3. Found Love - Roger Martin feat. Maurice

4. Make It Look Good - Tom Zanetti feat. Preditah

5. Panic Room - Au/Ra & CamelPhat

6. 17 - MK

7. Feel My Needs - Weiss

8. Cola - CamelPhat & Elderbrook

9. Push the Feeling - Nightcrawlers x John Reid feat. Big Narstie

10. Treasured Soul - Michael Calfan

11. Only Can Get Better - Silk City, Diplo, Mark Ronson feat. Daniel Merriweather

12. My Head Is a Jungle (MK Remix) - Wankelmut & Emma Louise

13. Warriors - Too Many Zooz x KDA

14. Came Here for Love - Sigala & Ella Eyre

15. Show Me Love (EDX Indian Remix) - Sam Feldt feat. Kimberly Anne

16. I Got U - Duke Dumont feat. Jax Jones / Whitney Houston

17. Ready for Your Love - Gorgon City feat. MNEK

18. Gecko (Overdrive) - Oliver Heldens & Becky Hill

19. Finder (The Path) - Ninetoes

20. Love Island - A Mnemonic

Disc: 2

1. German - EO

2. Barking - Ramz

3. Jumanji - B Young

4. Fine Line - Mabel & Not3s

5. Pyro Ting - Rak-Su x Banx & Ranx

6. Wavey - CLiQ feat. Wiley, Alika & Double S

7. More Than Friends - James Hype feat. Kelli-Leigh

8. Bestie - Yungen feat. Yxng Bane

9. Did You See - J Hus

10. 079ME - B Young

11. Unforgettable - French Montana feat. Swae Lee

12. Bad - Steel Banglez feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr Eazi & Not3s

13. Baby - Yogi x Maleek Berry x RAY BLK feat. Kid Ink / Julio Bashmore

14. Forrest Gump - Loski

15. Ben' Ova - WSTRN

16. What I Wanna - Mostack

17. Check (with RAYE) - Kojo Funds

18. Fine Girl - ZieZie

19. Finer Things - Khalil Devonne / Patti Austin

20. We Dem Boyz - Wiz Khalifa

Disc: 3

1. Only You - Cheat Codes x Little Mix

2. These Days - Rudimental feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen

3. Leave a Light On - Tom Walker

4. My Lover - Not3s x Mabel

5. Love Lies - Khalid & Normani

6. Lullaby - Sigala & Paloma Faith

7. Firestone - Kygo feat. Conrad Sewell

8. I Know You - Craig David feat. Bastille

9. Tears - Clean Bandit feat. Louisa Johnson

10. Cruel Summer - Hailey Tuck

11. Waves - Mr. Probz

12. You Deserve Better - James Arthur

13. So Good to Me - Chris Malinchak

14. Wicked Games - Parra for Cuva feat. Anna Naklab

15. Unfinished Sympathy - The Six feat. Jasmine Thompson

16. Benediction - Hot Natured

17. Ain't Nobody (Loves Me Better) - Felix Jaehn feat. Jasmine Thompson

18. Do You Mind - Kyla

19. Sunshine - TIEKS feat. Dan Harkna

20. Waiting All Night - Ella Eyre

