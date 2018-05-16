Jesy Nelson Clears Up Why She’s Not Recording In The Studio With Little Mix

Little Mix are currently recording their fifth studio album, and we couldn’t be more excited for it to drop.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have been giving fans a glimpse of what’s going down in the studio with their writing team on Instagram and you just know they’re working on some absolute bangers!

However, Jesy Nelson has been noticeably absent.

Fans of the ‘Touch’ singers have been flooding the comments section with questions about her whereabouts and are wondering why she isn’t involved in the writing process. But the 26-year-old has now cleared up the confusion.

Replying to a fan who demanded she should “go record the album with the girls,” she said: “We all have our holidays at different times bubs chill your bean and have a cocktail.” You can’t argue with that!

Jesy has shared a string of photographs of her looking loved-up with her boo in Dubai and it looks like she’s having a relaxing break.

We’re sure she’ll back at work with the girls in no time!