Jesy Nelson Clears Up Why She's Not Recording In The Studio With Little Mix

16 May 2018, 11:23

jessy little mix

Little Mix are currently recording their fifth studio album, and we couldn’t be more excited for it to drop.

Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have been giving fans a glimpse of what’s going down in the studio with their writing team on Instagram  and you just know they’re working on some absolute bangers! 

However, Jesy Nelson has been noticeably absent. 

 

 

A post shared by Little Mix (@littlemix) on May 11, 2018 at 12:34pm PDT

Fans of the ‘Touch’ singers have been flooding the comments section with questions about her whereabouts and are wondering why she isn’t involved in the writing process. But the 26-year-old has now cleared up the confusion. 

Replying to a fan who demanded she should “go record the album with the girls,” she said: “We all have our holidays at different times bubs chill your bean and have a cocktail.” You can’t argue with that!

jesy nelson

Credit: Instagram 

Jesy has shared a string of photographs of her looking loved-up with her boo in Dubai and it looks like she’s having a relaxing break. 

 

Yacht life

A post shared by @ jesynelson on May 13, 2018 at 4:46am PDT

We’re sure she’ll back at work with the girls in no time! 

