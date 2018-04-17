WATCH: Liam Payne Reveals #OneDirectionReunion Plans In Surprise German Video

17 April 2018, 10:56

Liam has spoken openly about his desires for a 1D show in the future and revealed that all the lads have been speaking about getting back together for a HUGE performance.

First of all, let's get this straight. We love all the One Direction guys' solo music and feel genuinely proud at how well they've all done with their brilliant singles/albums. However, we absolutely can't wait for the lads to get back together and slay with a 1D show.

Luckily for us then, it appears that the guys have certainly got a One Direction reunion in mind as Liam has revealed he's spoken about it with the rest of the band.

> Harry Styles Fans Made The Most Beautiful LGBTQ Gesture During His Live Show

Talking to a German media outlet, Liam explained, "I think it will happen at some point in the distant future. We've spoken about it and you know, the dream for this most fantastic show that could be is amazing."


GIF: Giphy

He added, "This part now is so important for us to be able to make that show and it's the only way really that One Direction could get any bigger. It's the only way we could get more successful really isn't it?"

Naturally, after Liam's interview started spreading online, fans could barely contain their excitement and the hashtag #OneDirectionReunion began trending almost instantly..

So when you say "the distant future" Liam, can that maybe mean like 2019 or something? We've been sat on the edge of our seats so long we're starting to get numb buns hun!

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest One Direction Chat!

Whilst you're here, check out what Liam had to say about 1D winning Capital's Best Fans...

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Harry Styles Mabel McVey Prank

WATCH: Harry Styles Thanked Mabel For Touring With Him By Hilariously Pranking Her

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    One Kiss artwork
    One Kiss
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa
    itunes
  2. 2
    Nice For What
    Drake
    itunes
  3. 3
    Dreams
    Ruti
    itunes
  4. 4
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown) artwork
    Freaky Friday (feat. Chris Brown)
    Lil Dicky
    itunes
  5. 5
    Lullaby artwork
    Lullaby
    Sigala, Paloma Faith
    itunes
  6. 6
    Paradise artwork
    Paradise
    George Ezra
    itunes
  7. 7
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line) artwork
    Meant to Be (feat. Florida Georgia Line)
    Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  8. 8
    This Is Me artwork
    This Is Me
    Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman...
    itunes
  9. 9
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen) artwork
    These Days (feat. Jess Glynne, Macklemore & Dan Caplen)
    Rudimental
    itunes
  10. 10
    Feel It Still artwork
    Feel It Still
    Portugal. The Man
    itunes
  11. 11
    In My Blood artwork
    In My Blood
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  12. 12
    Sanctify artwork
    Sanctify
    Years & Years
    itunes
  13. 13
    Never Be The Same artwork
    Never Be The Same
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  14. 14
    For You artwork
    For You
    Liam Payne & Rita Ora
    itunes
  15. 15
    Make Your Own Kind of Music
    Paloma Faith
    itunes
  16. 16
    Call Out My Name
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  17. 17
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Marshmello x Anne-Marie
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Middle artwork
    The Middle
    Zedd feat. Maren Morris & Grey
    itunes
  19. 19
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton) artwork
    Say Something (feat. Chris Stapleton)
    Justin Timberlake
    itunes
  20. 20
    IDGAF artwork
    IDGAF
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  21. 21
    Done For Me artwork
    Done For Me
    Charlie Puth feat. Kehlani
    itunes
  22. 22
    I Like It
    Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
    itunes
  23. 23
    God's Plan artwork
    God's Plan
    Drake
    itunes
  24. 24
    Jumanji artwork
    Jumanji
    B Young
    itunes
  25. 25
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen) artwork
    Breathe (feat. Ina Wroldsen)
    Jax Jones
    itunes
  26. 26
    Let Me
    ZAYN
    itunes
  27. 27
    Psycho artwork
    Psycho
    Post Malone feat. Ty Dolla $ign
    itunes
  28. 28
    Havana artwork
    Havana
    Camila Cabello
    itunes
  29. 29
    Fine Line artwork
    Fine Line
    Not3s, Mabel
    itunes
  30. 30
    All the Stars artwork
    All the Stars
    Kendrick Lamar & SZA
    itunes
  31. 31
    Anywhere artwork
    Anywhere
    Rita Ora
    itunes
  32. 32
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B] artwork
    Finesse (Remix) [feat. Cardi B]
    Bruno Mars
    itunes
  33. 33
    New Rules artwork
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  34. 34
    Perfect artwork
    Perfect
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  35. 35
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Sigrid
    itunes
  36. 36
    Flames
    Sia, David Guetta
    itunes
  37. 37
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana) artwork
    Tip Toe (feat. French Montana)
    Jason Derulo
    itunes
  38. 38
    Pray For Me
    The Weeknd And Kendrick Lamar
    itunes
  39. 39
    River artwork
    River
    Eminem feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  40. 40
    YES (feat. 2 Chainz)
    Louisa
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site