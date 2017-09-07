WATCH: Prepare For The Feels As You Watch Liam Payne And James Corden Effortlessly Sing 'Best Song Ever'

Boy Bands v. Solo Artists Riff-Off w/ Liam Payne 11:15

Liam, why you gotta make us feel this way?! <3

We like to think we're pretty big 1D fans, but the KING of the Directioners has to be James Corden. We wouldn't be at all surprised if he doesn't actually have a crown in his loo, or something.

Having played basketball with them and given them their own Carpool Karaoke, it was about time James introduced one of them to a good ol' fashioned Riff-Off.

Pic: PA Images

Liam Payne popped up on 'The Late Late Show' armed with his microphone to out-sing James Corden in one of the most tense vocal battles you'll ever see.

The pair of them sang hits from the likes of *NSYNC, George Michael and Hanson, but throughout the entire 11 minutes, we were looking at our screens saying "If this doesn't end in a One Direction song, why bother?"

Guess what. It ended in a One Direction song! Just sit back, relax, and enjoy James Corden and Liam Payne serenading each other with 'Best Song Ever'. You're welcome.

