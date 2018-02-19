WATCH: Liam Payne Reveals He And Cheryl Don’t See Eye To Eye… On Bear & Football!

The star stopped by to catch up with Roman Kemp and spill the tea!

No couple sees eye to eye on EVERYTHING, and Liam Payne’s revealed what he and Cheryl disagree on - and it has to do with their son, Bear, and football…

Liam was catching up with Capital's Roman Kemp when he made the revelation that he and Cheryl disagree over which football team their son should support when he’s older!

While Liam’s a devout West Brom fan, Cheryl’s from Newcastle – so who will Bear’s allegiances lie with when it comes to the big choice? Liam revealed, “Well, this is the thing – Cheryl’s not really that massively into football but everyone likes to bring up where they’re from when this happens.”

Liam also attempted his finest Geordie accent (which was pretty bad, FYI) and claimed that’s what the ‘Call My Name’ singer sounds like when she wakes up. LOL.

We love these two.