Video: Liam Payne Performed A Brand New Song ‘Tell Your Friends’ & It Could Be About Cheryl

…and it sounds like it could be about Cheryl!

There’s nothing better than some fresh new music from one of your faves, and Liam Payne just bestowed his fans with a never-before-heard track during his gig at New York’s Beacon Theatre this week.

As well as performing One Direction track ‘History’, Liam also debuted a brand new track called ‘Tell Your Friends’, the lyrics of which sound like they could allude to his relationship with Cheryl.

He told the audience, “It’s about somebody you have a relationship with and their friends are giving you y’know, and you’re just like, Tell your friends I’m good, I’m alright.”

Whether it’s about Cheryl or not, there’s no denying it’s a total bop – we can’t wait to hear the full version.

