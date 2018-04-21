WATCH: Liam Payne Absolutely Bosses 'Finish The Lyric'

Liam singing Little Mix and Harry Styles? Yes please!

Liam Payne has his ear to the ground when it comes to the best pop songs around and we guarantee you'll fall in love with the 'Familiar' star all over again as he blasts out some Harry Styles, Little Mix and more!

We tasked Liam with a list of lyrics to finish (without googling the songs) and it's safe to say he bossed it.

The full list of tunes that the 'Strip That Down' star blasts out include:

- 'Freaky Friday' - Lil Dicky feat. Chris Brown

- 'Touch' - Little Mix

- 'New Rules' - Dua Lipa

- 'Shake It Off' - Taylor Swift

- 'Sign Of The Times' - Harry Styles

- 'Low' - Flo Rida

We threw in a curveball every now and then *cough* Mr Brightside *cough*... enjoy!

