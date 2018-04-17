We Translated Liam Payne & J Balvin's 'Familiar' & It's More Beautiful Than We Realised

J Balvin's Spanish part of the song reveals a love story that just has to be told!

Liam Payne is not an artist who's afraid to talk about love in his music. In fact, now we come to think about it, pretty much every single he's ever released as a solo artist is all about love!

Well his latest effort 'Familiar' has a special feature from J Balvin which sees the 'Mi Gente' star sing in Spanish - and yes, you've guessed it, the lyrics are all about love.

But whilst many people in the world do speak Spanish, there are also quite a few of us who don't, so here's exactly what Liam and J Balvin's lyrics to 'Familiar' reveal...

Liam Payne & J Balvin - 'Familiar' Spanish Lyrics

I would like you and me to become familiar

with a little bit of chemistry

and the party we light

forget the criticism

if we understand that you believe

if we get into your mind



So Liam and J Balvin are singing about getting familiar with someone, but not just on a physical level, they also wanna get into the other persons mind too! Nice to know you're not just thinking about our gorge bod lads.

All this talk of chemistry, partying and getting familiar with Liam is actually getting us hot under the collar. We're off for a cool down!

Liam Payne & J Balvin's 'Familiar' is released this Friday.



