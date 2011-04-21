Lady Gaga - Judas

Lady Gaga is back with another epic video, this time for single, 'Judas'.

The track which peaked at Number 3 on the Vodafone Freebees Big Top 40 in April, features on the singer's new album 'Born This Way'. (You can see the tracklisting here)

The video is five and half minutes long and speaking about the promo, Gaga revealed,

"The video was inspired by motorcylce fellini, inspired by interpreting the apostles as if they were here today and what they would be like? I think they would have been the coolest kids on the block. So the video is about integrity, the power of your identity and staying true to who you are. Every moment of your life is part of your over arching destiny. It's a very beautiful message and I'm excited for you to see it."

 

Check out the full video and let us know what you think of it below...

[[ This video has been removed ]]

 

Let us know your thoughts below...

