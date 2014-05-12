Lady Gaga Adds Four New Dates To 2014 'artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball' UK Arena Tour

The Grammy award-winning star reveals official details of her European tour dates for autumn 2014, featuring four new dates in the UK.

Lady Gaga has added four brand new dates to her upcoming 'artRave: The ARTPOP Ball' UK tour, which kicks off in October this year.

The 'Do What U Want' singer kicks off the European leg of the tour in September before beginning the UK and Ireland leg with a show in Birmingham on 15th October.

Lady Gaga has also added four brand new dates in November across Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield and Newcastle, with new tickets available now.

Her UK and Ireland tour will also feature nights in London, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

Check out the newly updated list of Lady Gaga UK and Ireland 'artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball' tour dates 2014 below:

15th October - Birmingham, NIA

19th October - Glasgow, SEE Hydro

21st October - Manchester, Phones 4U Arena

23rd October - London's O2 Arena

25th October - London's O2 Arena

26th October - London's O2 Arena *NEW DATE ADDED*

13th November - Birmingham's NIA Arena *NEW DATE ADDED*

16th November - Glasgow's SSE Hydro *NEW DATE ADDED*

20th November - Sheffield's Motorpoint Arena *NEW DATE ADDED*

22nd November - Newcastle Arena *NEW DATE ADDED*

Full list of Lady Gaga 'artRAVE: The ARTPOP Ball' 2014 European tour dates:

23rd Sep - Antwerp, BE Antwerp Sportpaleis (On sale February 8th)

24th Sep - Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome (On sale February 8th)

27th Sep - Herning, DK Jyske Bank Boxen (On sale February 8th)

29th Sep - Oslo, NO Telenor Arena (On sale February 17th)

30th Sep - Stockholm, SW Ericsson Globe (On sale February 14th)

03rd Oct - Hamburg, DE O2 World (On sale February 14th)

05th Oct - Prague, CZ O2 (On sale February 17th)

07th Oct - Koln, DE Lanxess Arena (On sale February 14th)

09th Oct - Berlin, DE O2 World (On sale February 14th)

30th Oct - Paris, FR Zenith (On sale February 10th)

31st Oct - Paris, FR Zenith (On sale February 10th)

02-Nov - Vienna, AU Wiener Stadthalle (On sale February 17th)

04-Nov - Milan, IT Forum (On sale February 14th)

06-Nov - Zurich, CH Hallenstadion (On sale February 17th)

08-Nov - Barcelona, ES Palau Sant Jordi (On sale February 14th)

10-Nov - Lisbon, PT MEO Arena (On sale February 17th)

Having announced details of the North American outing last last year, fans in Europe and the UK can rejoice with the dates now fully confirmed.

The 'Do What U Want' singer returns to the road following last year's cancelled 'Born This Way Ball' outing.

The US star was forced to cancel the remaining dates of her tour due to a hip injury and made her first UK arena performance at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in December 2013.

