Lady Gaga's Making A Cameo On Ru Paul's Drag Race & We Can't Contain Our Excitement

8 February 2017, 15:26

Lady Gaga on RuPaul's Drag Race

Monsters, start your engines!

When it comes to being down right fabulous, Lady Gaga owns everything! So when we saw the Queen of the Super Bowl was making a cameo in the next series of Ru Paul's Drag Race, we absolutely lost all chill.

The brief clip shows Mother Monster looked absolutely fierce alongside 'Sissy That Walk' superstar Ru Paul.

> The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Performance SCARILY Well!

Gaga's always been a huge icon within the drag and LGBTQ+ communities, so her appearance on the world's biggest drag-centric show OBVIOUSLY went down a STORM on Twitter!

There's been no confirmed release date for season 9, but we're already firing up our engines and praying that Gaga gets a "Shante, you stay" - we'll never want that moment to end!

> Lady Gaga's 2017 'Joanne' UK & World Tour Dates

Oh, and while we're at it, let's never forget that time when Little Mix performed 'Sissy That Walk' at London's G-A-Y (like you ever did!).

You May Also Like...

Lady Gaga's Gargle-Oke!

01:42

Trending On Capital FM

Lady gaga Make Up

Here's What Else You Could Buy For £642 - The Same Amount That Lady Gaga Spent On Her Super Bowl Make-Up
Taylor Swift

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Comments

Loading...

Lady Gaga Music

See more Lady Gaga Music

Lady Gaga News

See more Lady Gaga News

Lady Gaga Super Bowl LI Halftime Show

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half Time Show Was The SECOND Most Viewed In History... So Who Was The First?!
The Simpsons Predict Lady Gaga Half-Time Show

We're TERRIFIED With How Accurately The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Half-Time Show
Lady Gaga UK Tour 2017

Lady Gaga's 2017 UK Tour Dates - Find Out Exactly When & Where She'll Be Performing

Lady Gaga Videos

See more Lady Gaga Videos

Lady Gaga Super Bowl 2017 Half Time Show

WATCH: Lady Gaga Brought Out ALL The Hits For An Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show!
Lady Gaga and Beyoncé Singing

A VERY Subtle Clue (Which You Probs Didn't See) Might Mean Beyoncé's Joining Lady Gaga At The Super Bowl
Kids Impersonate Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gag

These Kids Impersonating Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Adam Levine Are Better Than Any Cover Band!

Taylor Swift

Lady Gaga Pictures

See more Lady Gaga Pictures

Wigs

Getting Wiggy With It! – 9 Stars That Change Their Hairstyle At The Drop Of A Hat
Guess The Celebrity Tattoo

QUIZ: Guess The Celebrity Tattoo

Miley Cyrus V. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga Vs Miley Cyrus: Two Of Pop's Fiercest Females Face Off