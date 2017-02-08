Lady Gaga's Making A Cameo On Ru Paul's Drag Race & We Can't Contain Our Excitement

Monsters, start your engines!

When it comes to being down right fabulous, Lady Gaga owns everything! So when we saw the Queen of the Super Bowl was making a cameo in the next series of Ru Paul's Drag Race, we absolutely lost all chill.

The brief clip shows Mother Monster looked absolutely fierce alongside 'Sissy That Walk' superstar Ru Paul.

> The Simpsons Predicted Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Halftime Performance SCARILY Well!

Gaga's always been a huge icon within the drag and LGBTQ+ communities, so her appearance on the world's biggest drag-centric show OBVIOUSLY went down a STORM on Twitter!

There's been no confirmed release date for season 9, but we're already firing up our engines and praying that Gaga gets a "Shante, you stay" - we'll never want that moment to end!

> Lady Gaga's 2017 'Joanne' UK & World Tour Dates

Oh, and while we're at it, let's never forget that time when Little Mix performed 'Sissy That Walk' at London's G-A-Y (like you ever did!).

