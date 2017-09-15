Lady Gaga Taken To Hospital For "Severe Physical Pain", Forcing Her To Cancel Upcoming Performances

We hope she makes a quick and speedy recovery!

Lady Gaga was set to perform some of her biggest songs - from 'Bad Romance' to 'Poker Face' - at a festival in Brazil, called Rock In Rio.

However, the 31-year-old recently had to withdraw from the line-up, after she was hospitalised for suffering from "severe physical pain".

> WATCH: Lady Gaga Ends Up In Hospital In First Trailer For Her Documentary, Five Foot Two

Pic: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the Academy Award-nominated singer posted a series of snaps, including a photo of her arm with a drip, writing "Brazil, I'm devastated that I'm not well enough to come to Rock In Rio."

After revealing that she suffers from fibromyalgia, Gaga continued, saying "I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon."

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) onSep 14, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT

She also uploaded a statement were she confirmed that she was currently "under the care of expert medical professionals".

We hope Lady Gaga gets better very, very soon.

> Download Our App And We'll Keep You Up-To-Date With All The Latest News

Remember when The Chainsmokers had "beef" with Lady Gaga?