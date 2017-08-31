Kanye West Fans Attempt To Counteract Taylor Swift's Album Launch By Creating 'Hey Mama' Day

31 August 2017, 15:36

Kanye West & Taylor Swift

Taylor's new album is being released on the anniversary of the death of Kanye's mum.

Ever since Kanye stepped onto the stage at the VMAs back in 2009, there has been headline after headline written about his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift.

Last year even saw Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian become embroiled in the drama and it's all erupted once again following the release of Taylor's new music.

> There’s Something Very Significant About The Diamonds In Taylor Swift’s New Video

Many people think there are loads of shady references in Tay's new song 'Look What You Made Me Do', particularly in the music video for the track.

Taylor Swift - 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Official Music Video

04:15

But one thing that's driven Kanye fans wild is the fact that Taylor's forthcoming album 'Reputation' is set to be released on 10th November - the same day that Kanye's mum Donda West passed away.

Kanye was famously close to his mum and he's referenced her in a number of songs over the years, so her death from heart disease back in 2007 hit him really hard.

Kanye West And Donda West
Pic: Getty

Many Kanye fans think the fact that Taylor is releasing her album on this date is a subtle low blow aimed at the rapper and have decided to hit back themselves on behalf of the 'Jesus Walks' star.

Their plan is to get Kanye's Donda West-inspired track 'Hey Mama', taken from his second album 'Late Registration', to the top of the charts on 10th November.

A playlist has already been set up on Spotify which includes the song on repeat 500 times, so all Kanye fans are reportedly being encouraged to stream it as much as possible.

Kanye West Playlist

The whole thing is being dubbed 'Hey Mama Day' and it's not the first time fans have attempted to do something like this and influence the charts.

Fans famously campaigned to get Stormzy's 'Shut Up' to the Christmas number one spot back in 2015 - this followed the success of fans who managed to get Rage Against The Machine's 'Killing In The Name' to the top of the charts at Christmas 2009.

Kanye West & Taylor Swift
Pic: Getty

With Taylor currently dominating the Vodafone Big Top 40, it's difficult to see how anyone will be able to match her success when 'Reputation' is eventually released  - but it seems like Kanye fans will still give it a go.

Whilst you're here, check out Taylor Swift's first EVER Instagram story...

REVEALED: Taylor Swift's First Instagram Story

00:22

Dive into the Capital app now for all the latest news about Taylor's forthcoming new album and check out some of the biggest hits around whilst you're there!

Trending On Capital FM

Bhad Bhabie - These Heaux

Cash Me Ousside Girl Openly Dissed Kylie Jenner In Her Debut Music Video & We Can't Even Deal
Demi Lovato

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Sophie Turner Reacts To Littlefinger

AWKWARD! Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner Goes IN On A Fan Who Defended Littlefinger On Twitter!
Visit the site
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Look What You Made Me Do
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    What About Us artwork
    What About Us
    Pink
    itunes
  3. 3
    New Rules
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  4. 4
    More Than Friends artwork
    More Than Friends
    James Hype feat. Kelli Leigh
    itunes
  5. 5
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix) artwork
    Reggaeton Lento (Remix)
    Little Mix & CNCO
    itunes
  6. 6
    Sun Comes Up artwork
    Sun Comes Up
    Rudimental feat. James Arthur
    itunes
  7. 7
    Friends artwork
    Friends
    Justin Bieber & Bloodpop
    itunes
  8. 8
    Subeme La Radio artwork
    Subeme La Radio
    Enrique Iglesias Feat. Matt Terry & Sean
    itunes
  9. 9
    Rain artwork
    Rain
    The Script
    itunes
  10. 10
    Despacito (Remix) artwork
    Despacito (Remix)
    Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin B
  11. 11
    Feels artwork
    Feels
    Calvin Harris Feat. Pharrell & Katy Perr
    itunes
  12. 12
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix) artwork
    Pretty Girl (Cheat Codes x Cade Remix)
    Maggie Lindemann
  13. 13
    Your Song artwork
    Your Song
    Rita Ora
  14. 14
    There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
    Shawn Mendes
    itunes
  15. 15
    Attention artwork
    Attention
    Charlie Puth
  16. 16
    One Last Time
    Ariana Grande
    itunes
  17. 17
    Slow Hands artwork
    Slow Hands
    Niall Horan
  18. 18
    Symphony artwork
    Symphony
    Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson
  19. 19
    Miracles (Someone Special) artwork
    Miracles (Someone Special)
    Coldplay & Big Sean
    itunes
  20. 20
    Shape Of You
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Wild Thoughts artwork
    Wild Thoughts
    DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  22. 22
    Castle On The Hill
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  23. 23
    Instruction artwork
    Instruction
    Jax Jones Feat. Demi Lovato & Stefflon D
    itunes
  24. 24
    Back To You artwork
    Back To You
    Louis Tomlinson Feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  25. 25
    Mama artwork
    Mama
    Jonas Blue Feat. William Singe
  26. 26
    Came Here For Love artwork
    Came Here For Love
    Sigala feat. Ella Eyre
    itunes
  27. 27
    Galway Girl artwork
    Galway Girl
    Ed Sheeran
  28. 28
    Power artwork
    Power
    Little Mix Feat. Stormzy
  29. 29
    Strip That Down artwork
    Strip That Down
    Liam Payne Feat. Quavo
  30. 30
    Rockabye artwork
    Rockabye
    Clean Bandit Feat. Sean Paul & ...
  31. 31
    Unforgettable artwork
    Unforgettable
    French Montana Feat. Swae Lee
    itunes
  32. 32
    Mi Gente artwork
    Mi Gente
    J Balvin & Willy William
    itunes
  33. 33
    Boys artwork
    Boys
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  34. 34
    Crying In The Club artwork
    Crying In The Club
    Camila Cabello
  35. 35
    Chasing Highs artwork
    Chasing Highs
    Alma
    itunes
  36. 36
    2U artwork
    2U
    David Guetta Feat. Justin Bieber
  37. 37
    Real Life artwork
    Real Life
    Duke Dumont & Gorgon City feat. Naations
    itunes
  38. 38
    Bestie artwork
    Bestie
    Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane
    itunes
  39. 39
    No More Sad Songs artwork
    No More Sad Songs
    Little Mix Feat. Machine Gun Kelly
  40. 40
    Get Low artwork
    Get Low
    Zedd feat. Liam Payne
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site